Platform star Marsupilami set to bounce back in November

French publisher Microids has bolstered their winter line-up further with the 2.5D platformer Marsupilami: Hoobadventure.

If you watched the Disney Channel in the ‘90s, the name may ring a bell – Marsupilami fell under their umbrella, despite not being a Disney creation. The spritely mammal, with his shape shifting tail, first appeared in the “Spirou & Fantasio” comic book series.

Marsupilami is no stranger to video games either, having appeared in a 1995 Mega Drive platformer, published by SEGA themselves.

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure sees Punch, Twister and Hope out to reverse a ghostly curse, with stages set in a jungle, temple and a coastal city. Although aimed at younger gamers, a time attack mode is on hand for those looking for a challenge.

The retail release comes packaged with stickers and a door hanger, while the collector’s edition includes a figurine.

Developed by Ocellus Studio, look out for it 16th November on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC/Mac. How’s about a Bonkers reboot next, eh?