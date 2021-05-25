UK chart: Resident Evil Village keeps Miitopia at bay

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is no longer the UK’s no.1, falling to #3 during its second week on sale. Resident Evil Village takes its place, giving Capcom a second (albeit non-consecutive) no.1.

Position #2 is held by Nintendo’s 3DS RPG revamp Miitopia, which also manages to claim no.1 in the Switch chart.

Deep Silver’s Rust also put in a surprisingly strong showing, claiming #11 in the top 40 multiformat chart, #2 in the Xbox One chart, and #4 in the PS4 chart.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales sticks around in the top ten for another week, falling one position to #4. With Demon’s Souls re-entering the lower end of the chart, signs suggest that more PS5 consoles made their way to stores last week. It wasn’t good news for Returnal though, which falls to #34.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario 3D World climbed one position each to take #5 and #6. GTA V is also back in the top ten, rising from #11 to #7.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #8, Minecraft on Switch fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s another Switch title – New Pokemon Snap.

FIFA 21 and Subnautica: Below Zero both departed the top ten, meanwhile.