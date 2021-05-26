Daymare’s upcoming prequel takes us back to 1994

The creators of throwback horror adventure Daymare: 1998 are dialling back the years further for the upcoming prequel – Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle.

Set in Idaho, you play as Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now working for H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search.)

Standout features include inventive weapons – including a liquid nitrogen fuelled Frost Grip – and aggressive enemies capable of coming back to life. The interface has also received an overhaul, while Reyes is now able to scan environments to look for hidden items and puzzles.

Veteran or rookie difficulty modes will feature too.

Daymare 1998 – which launched on PS4 and Xbox One last year, gaining a retail release on the former – didn’t exactly set the world on fire, with reviews being mostly lukewarm. This Unreal Engine 4 powered prequel looks more promising, partly thanks to the innovative energy weapons and slicker visuals.

Leonardo Interactive (Willy Morgan, Dry Drowning, Martha is Dead) has picked up the publishing rights for a 2022 release.