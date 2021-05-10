Resident Evil Village tops the chart, becoming the second fastest-selling game of the year

UK Charts

Resident Evil Village has ended New Pokémon Snap’s short run at no.1.

GI.biz has crunched the numbers, revealing that Capcom’s horror adventure is the second fastest-selling game of 2021 so far, trailing behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

It was also the third biggest PS5 launch since the console debuted, and the second fastest-selling Xbox Series X/S release.

While this may sound positive, physical sales fell short of both the Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 7. This isn’t a huge surprise considering digital-only systems have arrived since those two entries launched.

New Pokémon Snap dropped to #2. Returnal wasn’t as lucky, plummeting to #15. It may return to the top ten (ho ho!) as and when PS5 stock is replenished, however.

FIFA 21 had a good week, rising to #3 thanks to price cuts. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons held onto #4 and #5 respectively.

Minecraft on Switch moved up to #6, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury fell from #3 to #7.

GTA V, Ring Fit Adventure and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War then held onto #8, #9 and #10 for a second week.

NBA 2K21 (#21) and PGA Tour 2K21 (#33) were the week’s only re-entries, presumably due to retailer price promotions.
