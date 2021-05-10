Out this week: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Subnautica: Below Zero, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Death Crown, more

BioWare’s Mass Effect trilogy gets the remaster treatment this week, with all three games and over 40 pieces of DLC bundled into one £59.99 collection.

We imagine time has been kind to high note Mass Effect 2, and that the original needed a lot of rework – even in 2007, it was a bit scrappy. As for Mass Effect 3, our memory is that it was polished but quite gung ho. Well, that and the fascinating presence of red phone boxes in the London mission.

A couple of other big games are also incoming. Subnautica: Below Zero takes place two years after the sleeper hit original, set within the depths of a frozen underwater alien planet. This also marks the debut of Subnautica on Switch. Then there’s Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Focus Interactive’s 4v4 medieval heist battler. Expect reviews to surface soon – servers went live last Friday.

Then there’s the minimalistic RTS Death Crown, a surprise re-release of the PS2/Xbox RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, and a few belated conversions on Xbox One – first-person sci-fi shooter Exodemon, infinite runner Sure Footing, and the dark adventure game Karma. Incarnation 1.

Next week: Miitopia, Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice, Void Trrlm();++//Void Terrarium++ Deluxe Edition (PS5), Rising Hell, Zengeon, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Rise of the Slime, Crossroads Inn, Outbreak: Endless Nightmares, The Wild At Heart, Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, Knockout City, Rust Console Edition, and Snowrunner (Switch.)