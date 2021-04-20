The return of high street retail shakes up the UK chart

FIFA 21 is the UK’s no.1 once again. More significantly, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to re-enter the top ten at #9 – it had quietly left the top 40 altogether a few weeks ago.

This appears to be due to a minor discount on Amazon (it’s currently £29.99 on Xbox One, including some bonus bits.)

The fact that GAME et al have re-opened has seemingly had an impact on the chart with more re-entries than usual. This includes Little Nightmares 2 at #24, which launched during lockdown.

There’s a significant amount of shuffling going on too. In fact, Minecraft at #5 is the only game in the entire top 40 to hold its position this week.

Here’s a quick rundown of the rest of the top ten: Animal Crossing: New Horizons falls to #2, Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury rises to #3 while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shifts to #4. GTA V climbs to #6 despite an imminent Game Pass release, Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise falls to #7, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla moves up to #8 – its highest position in a while – while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops two positions to #10.

Ghost of Tsushima re-enters just outside of the top ten at #11. Again, it seems a minor price cut is the reason – it too currently £30 on Amazon.

Square-Enix’s looter shooter Outriders continues to tumble, meanwhile, going from #16 to #28. It’s also close to leaving the PS4 chart, sitting at #20.