Worlds apart! Twin-stick puzzler World-Splitter launches today

The term ‘twin stick’ usually conjures images of frantic 2D shooters or perhaps a top-down dungeon crawler with projectile lobbing combat. This makes World-Splitter quite the exception – it’s a 2D twin-stick puzzle game.

Here, the world can be split by twiddling analogue sticks, creating paths for characters that give access to new areas, before flipping levers and leaping into portals.

60 stages feature in total, offering an estimated 10 hours of play. On top of this, there are ten co-op missions, in addition to time challenges for speedrunners.

Martin Schiele, CEO at NeoBird Games: “We hope puzzle fans spend hours shifting rifts to find perfect solutions, that co-op players share a laugh while putting their heads together, and that speedrunners experience the thrill of completing a stage one millisecond faster than their closest rival.”

NeoBird Games’ World-Splitter is out today on PS4, Switch and Steam. An Xbox One version is coming this summer.