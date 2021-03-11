Scrolling brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge revealed

Even since Konami’s legendary TMNT arcade game, the green-hued dudes and the scrolling brawler genre have gone hand-in-hand.

The awesome foursome are about to kick some shell once again, starring in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – a new scrolling brawler for PC and consoles that’s directly inspired by Turtles In Time.

It has quite the pedigree. Publisher/developer Dotemu was responsible for Streets of Rage 4 and the Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake, while developer Tribute Games has worked on Panzer Paladin, Flinthook and Mercenary Kings.

Tribute Games is partly formed from staff behind Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game. They’re familiar with the TMNT brand too, having worked on the 2007 movie tie-in for GBA.

Set in Manhattan, the plot sees Bebop and Rocksteady amassing gizmos to help Krang and Shredder’s latest scheme. Armed with new abilities – while featuring familiar core mechanics – the turtles then battle their way through city streets, sewers and eventually Dimension X.

Faith No More’s Mike Patton provides a new rendition of the theme song:

Shredder’s Revenge is fully inspired by the 80s/90s cartoon, pitting up to four players against Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops. We can likely expect vehicle sections too.

The release date and target platformers are still TBC. Your best bet is to keep an eye on the Steam page, which is now live.