Out this week: Stubbs the Zombie, Can’t Drive This, In Rays of The Light, Kingdoms of Amalur (Switch), next-gen Marvel’s Avengers, more

The end of a month is usually the busiest time for new games. But like some dunderhead running into a corner shop without a face mask just to buy ciggies, the rules seemingly no longer apply.

Last week Crash 4 received a next-gen update. This week it’s the turn of Marvel’s Avengers. This overhaul has been a long time coming, and the game’s future seemingly hangs on it. Loading times and textures have been improved, Hulk’s destruction has been amplified, and Hawkeye is incoming. Take a look at the trailer below.

Stubbs the Zombie shuffles onto all three formats. The original was an Xbox exclusive launching late in the console’s life (2006 in the UK), renown for running on the Halo engine. Scores were mostly 8s at the time. How it fares today remains to be seen – the visuals appear mostly unchanged.

In Rays of The Light comes from indie publisher Sometimes You. It’s a first-person adventure set in a dilapidated building, with a story that slowly paints a picture of what happened to the inhabitants. Early word on the street is that the card-based puzzler Signs of the Sojourner is one to watch too. Root Film on PS4 and Switch should also please visual novel fans.

Can’t Drive This – a co-op party game where one player drives while another creates tracks on the fly – reminds us of the PSP’s Gripshift. It’s getting a £24.99 retail release on PS4 and PS5.

Speaking of retail releases, the Switch gets a bumper bounty including Hades, belated conversions of the open-world RPG Kingdoms of Amalur and EA’s comical shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and a double pack featuring Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City.

The Switch gives something back this week too – Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe makes the jump from Switch to Xbox and PS4. Where did you learn to fly?

New release trailers

Marvel’s Avengers

Stubbs the Zombie

Can’t Drive This

Signs of the Sojourner

Dungeon Defenders Awakened

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

R.B.I. Baseball 21

New multiformat releases

Marvel’s Avengers

R.B.I. Baseball 21

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure

Sumatra: Fate of Yandi

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos

In Rays of The Light

Signs of the Sojourner

Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe

Can’t Drive This

Mundaun

New on PSN

Marvel’s Avengers – PS5

Root Film

Monster Truck Championship – PS5

New on Xbox One Store

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

Undertale

Explosionade DX

Chess Knights: Vikings Lands

Space Otter Charlie

Gangsta Paradise

Crypto by POWGI

Space Robinson

New Switch retail releases

Hades Limited Edition

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Complete Edition

Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited

Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition

Root Film

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Next week: Monster Hunter Rise, It Takes Two, Balan Wonderworld, Spacebase Startopia, Kaze and the Wild Masks, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, Sanity of Morris, Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace, Rip Them Off, Paradise Lost, Clea 2, Black Legend, Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury, Ruvato: Original Complex, Evil Inside, DARQ: Complete Edition, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Xbox), and Tales from the Borderlands on Switch.