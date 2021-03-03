Sea of Solitude, Harvest Moon: One World, Mail Mole, PAKO Caravan, Monster Jam 2, and Kill It With Fire hit the Switch

It’s the Switch’s 4th birthday, and the humble hybrid handheld shows no signs of slowing – it’s another busy week with dozens of indies vying for your attention. A few bigger releases, too.

These include the significantly overhauled Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut. The script has been rewritten, vocal work redone, gyroscope control implemented, and new cut-scenes added. Set in a drowned city submerged into darkness, you play as Kay – a girl transformed into a feathered monster. Nothing in this waterlogged world is quite what it seems.

That’s joined by Harvest Moon: One World. The ‘new big thing’ here is that the world is seamlessly formed of five vastly different regions. It appears to be business as usual for the franchise elsewhere.

THQ Nordic’s Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, meanwhile, boasts five large outdoor locations and 38 well-known trucks. Well-known to monster truck fans, at the very least.

From tucks to caravans. PAKO Caravan is an evolution of Nokia’s Snake, only with cars ‘n caravans and a vibrant bouncy art style. Mail Mole recalls the days of 3D platformers. It reportedly has smooth controls and decent level design but lacks polish.

Then there’s 3 out of 10: Season One, an interactive sitcom about an upstart game studio trying to create a runway hit. The PC version reviewed well.

We reviewed Kill It With Fire yesterday and was left mildly impressed. It sells itself on the idea of killing spiders with other the top weapons, but it’s actually surprisingly methodical and relies heavily on exploration. If you enjoy a spot of silliness, give it a go.

Other new releases include the whimsical looking hidden object game Wind Peaks, precision 2D platformer Sir Lovelot, Kemco’s RPG Ruinverse, and the intriguing sci-fi ‘social deduction’ RPG Gnosia. Take a look at the full list below.

New Switch eShop releases

Harvest Moon: One World – £39.99

Manage a growing farm while exploring a world of adventure, diverse cultures and friendship in Harvest Moon: One World on Nintendo Switch.

Grab your pitchfork and get stuck into agricultural life as you harvest crops and tend to the animals on your fledgling farm. Earn money from selling your wares and grow your humble homestead into a thriving estate!

Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition – £8.99

Join Antiquities expert Mia Faircroft as she visits the beautiful Austrian town of Treffenburg in search of a fabled antique collection that once belonged to a famous matriarch named Lady Ophelia Harcourt. But Mia knows there’s a story behind every antique, and when she finds that some details aren’t adding up, she’ll dig through every nook and cranny to uncover the Harcourt family’s secrets. Join Mia in this lavishly illustrated Hidden-Object Puzzle Adventure game bursting with mystery, a diverse cast of lovable characters, and mind-bending minigames in every chapter!

Into A Dream – £10.39

In Into A Dream you wake up in a mysterious place devoid of all your memories and come upon a recording addressed to you. As you listen to it, you realize that your mind has been linked to the dreams of a Luke Williams, a man diagnosed with severe depression. You are Luke’s last hope and must prevent him from… fading away.

Delving deep into Luke’s dreams, where memories and symbols are blended together, you are expected to disclose the events and actions that have led Luke to his darkness. You will meet his close family and friends and must find ways to trick him into letting you access his darker dreams and unveil the emotional, powerful and heartbreaking journey of his life.

Luke’s life is in your hands. You have to help him take the first step towards recovery; to make him see that his life matters… You are his last hope.

Mail Mole – £13.49

Running through the underground, climbing walls and soaring the skies, there’s no place our hero can’t reach! Traveling with Cannon Lines, Molty will take on the most demanding and varied platforming challenges to reach Carrotland’s furthest and oldest Mailboxes: endless pits, giant boulders, steep slopes, bouncing platforms, sharp spikes….. tough roads! But when the power is out, you can’t send an e-mail!

Explore magical worlds, from the calm beaches of Coconut Islands to the freezing heights of Yeti Ridge, make new friends, race against unusual mech-rivals, solve puzzles and find all of the delicious collectibles scattered around Carrotland, as Molty (the mail mole!) embarks on an adventure to make his most important delivery yet… before it’s too late!

In Peaceful Plaza, Carrotland’s main hub, you’ll meet a happy bunch of villagers, which are currently worried because of a fishy power outage. But worry not, as Molty will help to fix the power lines and receive some accessories as a reward! An elegant top hat, a goofy straw hat, a lovely bunny headband or a flashy jetpack will make Molty look like the coolest mail mole around!

Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut – £17.99

Kay knows monsters. Monsters that you know, too. Loneliness, depression, and abandonment take on the form of frightening beasts and fantastical creatures in the award-winning Sea of Solitude, an action/adventure game revisited for the Nintendo Switch, now as The Director’s Cut.

Adventure through a beautiful and troubling world where nothing is as it seems, to confront and conquer your fears. Featuring a deeply moving script by Cornelia Geppert, Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut takes you through a drowned city where light has been submerged in darkness, and metaphorical creatures evoke painful emotions that Kay must face and overcome.

Journey with Kay by boat and on foot, navigate harsh landscapes, solve puzzles and confront the monsters to help her find her inner peace and her sea of solitude. Experience an ever-evolving world rendered in lush visuals and supported by a mesmerizing score, and bring to the surface the inner strength that lies within us all.

Counter Recon: The First Mission – £14.99

A single-player FPS game that fights against terrorists around the world!

Overwhelming number of stages with high quality graphic!

Various Weapons that excite military fans!

Everhood – £13.49

Welcome to the world of Everhood

Where up is down

And left is right

Where time has stopped

And strange characters R O A M

Here you control a wooden doll whose arm has been stolen by a blue gnome…

Duel on Board – £5.89

Duel on Board is a 1 vs 1 local multiplayer competitive / party game where pirates fight for the precious beer while sailing the dangerous high seas.

SUPER METBOY! – £8.99

“SUPER METBOY!” features the main character “METBOY”,

It is a “casual arcade action” title in which you defeat enemies with MET BLADE.

When you press the action button, METBOY fires a blade at the same time as they jump, and those blades can cause damage to enemies.

A wave is clear when you defeat a certain number of enemies. A boss will appear when you clear the specified wave.

When you defeat the boss, a “drink vending machine” will appear, with special abilities to find such as “Giant Shot”.

You can buy drinks with various special effects.

In addition, you can use the points you earn as you play to purchase enhanced chips.

You can go on an adventure as you equip chips and become stronger.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch version supports “cooperative play” and “competitive battle” with up to 4 players!

METBOY, METGIRL, METBOMBER, METNINJA, METKNIGHT, METVIKING, METSNIPER, and more.

Let’s meet the challenge together with unique characters!

Wind Peaks – £9.99

What Happens in Wind Peaks?

Wind Peaks is a searching game, with distinct hand drawn cartoonish visuals, telling the story of a group of scouts that finds a map that guides them to a magical part of the forest.

The True – £8.59

To figure out what really happened in the lab, you have to reach underground Ascendo lab, where the trail that Sarah found in the memory of a robot DR12 leads.

While playing you have to solve puzzles, fight with strange creatures and finally find out not only what actually happened in the Robotec lab, but also about who Sarah really is.

The player has a portable teleport gun, which can freeze, burn, spin water and move the objects.

Challenge yourself and learn the truth.

Sir Lovelot – £8.99

Spring is in the air. Can you feel it?

Sir Lovelot surely can, and he’s determined to roam the four corners of Lululand, from castle to castle, to find the love of his life!

Your goal is to collect a selection of gifts to offer the next awaiting damsel while avoiding treacherous hazards and fighting off weird creatures, all in the best possible time!

The game boasts over 40 hand-crafted levels of platforming goodness, from rope climbing and wall sliding to high jumping and water diving. Sir Lovelot can hold his breath really really long!

Off you go now, Sir Lovelot. You can do this!

3 out of 10: Season One – £8.99

Join the ongoing adventures of developers at the world’s worst video game studio as they endure antics both absurd and topical. Will they ever make a game that scores higher than a 3 out of 10? Stay tuned and find out.

Cave Bad – £4.49

Pick up your pickaxe and plenty of bombs as you set forth into treacherous dungeons in pixelated 8-bit style! Set in the same universe as Pity Pit, Cave Bad sees Oratio the Dwarf return for more action-packed exploration, this time dealing with demons from a top-down perspective and using every tool at his disposal against the demons of the underground.

This roguelike adventure combines inspirations from genre classics with procedural generation to keep every run fresh and unpredictable. Take down baddies with melee attacks or lay bombs strategically. Solve puzzles, collect items, purchase new gear and push your limits to reach even higher scores!

Ruinverse – £13.49

Follow Kit, a kind-hearted transporter, and his vivacious childhood friend Allie as they team up with a third-rate swindler, a quack physician, and a ditzy dwarf to travel the world in their quest to save Allie from a plight that threatens her very existence while experiencing their moments of triumph and hardship in what is sure to be an unforgettable journey for RPG lovers everywhere!

Surprisingly, Allie has the soul of another being inside her. Whenever she comes into contact with Kit, the souls switch places. What will happen to this weird party in their adventure?

Use the skill tree to allocate skill points and focus on mastering a single skill or a variety of magic. With plenty of unique bosses to go around, and powerful equipment dropped by enemies in turn-based battles, challenges are unlimited.

GraviFire – £4.49

You need to put all the objects in the right places by controlling the character and the force of gravity.

The Green Fire has been abducted by evil aliens, who force him to solve puzzles for tests. You need to pass all the tests to return the Green Fire back to his home. Looks like you are in for some serious brainstorming! Gravity, movement, deadly lasers… What else the aliens have prepared?

Tunche – £TBA

Tunche is a charming, hand-drawn beat’em up with roguelike elements, co-op, and a pinch of shaman witchcraft. Choose one of the five characters, master their skill sets and ultimate abilities, defeat epic bosses, and unravel the secrets of the mysterious Amazonian jungle! The game is centered around high-risk, high-reward combat, and a ‘stylish’ grade system. Choose a hero that suits your playstyle the most and begin your journey through 4 different worlds, each filled with unique enemies.

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 – £36.74

More Trucks! New Worlds!

Play with your friends in brand new online and split-screen multiplayer modes!

Explore 5 huge outdoor worlds and unlock their secrets!

Choose from 38 official trucks and upgrade them over the course of your career!

Compete in authentic stadium events and race in various modes to become the ultimate champion!

PAKO Caravan – £6.29

Build you caravan as long as possible! Complete missions in colourful and fun levels that have their own little twists. There is lawn to be mowed, teleports to be used, risky jumps, UFOs, laboratory experiments and many other things waiting!

A Glider’s Journey – £6.90

A Glider’s journey is a game about exploring a relaxing, colorful low poly world; while still challenging your piloting skills till the very end of each level.

The very simple controls (one joystick to control the direction of the airplane, no throttle no rudder) makes it very easy to pickup, but hard to master, thanks to the physics-based flight model. (Realistic mode)

Gunslugs 2 – £7.19

A world under attack by tanks, spiders, bombs, rockets, aliens and the evil Black Duck army, … that world needs a hero, you are that hero! Are you ready to join the Gunslugs?

If you like over the top action, chaos, explosions, weirdness and don’t take it all too serious, then you know exactly what Gunslugs is all about.

A combination of fast run and gun gameplay mixed with elements of all our favorite movies and other pop-art from the 90s and 80s.

Gnosia – £22.49

The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “Gnosia” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to rid the ship of Gnosia.

Gnosia is a Sci-Fi Social Deduction RPG in which you will engage in discussion with a variety of unique characters, with the aim of identifying the Gnosia among the group. Players will have to use what information they can gather during the discussions to ascertain whom they think is Gnosia and then vote to put them into cold sleep. As you progress, your abilities will improve – but so will those of the crew.

As the numbers of crew members, Gnosia, and various “roles” increase, it will become increasingly difficult to determine who is telling the truth. Work in collaboration with or against other crew members to ensure your survival until the end.

Estranged: The Departure – £4.49

Experience what the island has in store as you uncover the secretive Arque Corporation, burrowing ever deeper into their dangerous and haphazard operations.

Give It Up! Bouncy – £9.99

Boink through over 70 thumb-twisting levels, beat nerve-racking challenges, and collect ridiculous skins for your blob.

Task Force Delta – Afghanistan – £8.99

As a member of Task Force Delta, Army’s Elite special forces unit, you’ll strive for vengeance for Terrorist Attacks against the United States. Formed to battle terrorism, you will engage in rough terrain against countless enemies with the sole target to eliminate leading terrorists in Afghanistan.

Utilise a modern arsenal of machine guns, assault rifles, sniper rifles and pistols to weaken the terrorists and protect the free world!

Multi Quiz – £8.99

A great quiz to play alone, with your family or friends! Test your knowledge with this exceptional Multi Quiz game.

Kill It With Fire – £13.49

The spider – mankind’s most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it’s time to fight back! Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path!

To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin’ smushed by stuff…pretty much anything, really. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy – first you’ve gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry’s location among hundreds of potential hiding spots – then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It’s the only way to be sure.

Doug Hates His Job – £5.19

With 8 styles of gameplay, you get to decide how Doug responds to annoying coworkers, crazy clients, and a ruthless boss.

NENA – £3.69

NENA is a short, top-down action-puzzler following Botley on his very first journey!

Key Features

Possession System: You control Botley, and by extent control the world around him. Botley can’t jump, shoot, or explode. but the objects he controls can.

Fight bosses: With each of the three levels come a unique boss! Can you master telepathy and take them down?

Embrace the UNKNOWN: Venture forth on a quest to gain freedom for all Robot-kind!

America Wild Hunting – £3.99

If you love to shoot with the most well-known guns, rifles, hand guns and machine guns of the market, you will love playing this shooter.

You’ll find in this hunting game the real birds you can shoot in real life hunting on North American territory from Albatrosses to Eagles, Swans to Ducks, Pigeons to Bufflehead and many more.

With its high-paced action, America Wild Hunting will challenge your dexterity and ability to concentrate.

Dreaming Sarah – £4.99

Dreaming Sarah is a surreal adventure platformer game with puzzle elements, an engaging environment, an incredibly diverse cast of characters, and of course, a young girl named Sarah.

Sarah has been in an accident and is currently in a coma. It’s up to you to help her wake up by exploring her dream world.

Ace Strike – £3.99

Ace Strike will let you feel yourself as a battle pilot of combat copter. Fly with 4 different choppers, each with its own characteristics through multiple missions. Destroy your mission objectives like tanks, ships, turrets, military zones…..

Next week: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Apex Legends, Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse, Sokodice, NOBLE ARMADA LOST WORLDS, A Day Without Me, Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG, NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition, Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic, Alchemist Simulator, and Doodle Devil: 3volution.