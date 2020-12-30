Hell Sports, Wingspan, Cube Raiders, The Innsmouth Case and the uber-cheap FUZE Player arrive on Switch

The creators of the FUZE4 Nintendo Switch coding app have compiled a collection of over 20 homebrewed titles, launching this week on the eShop for a mere 89p. Fast Food Dizzy is amongst them, coded by The Oliver Twins themselves during lockdown.

“Oh, and don’t be put off by the low price, as many of these games are worth far more than the selling price alone!” claims the press release.

Predictably for the time of year, it’s a bit of an odd week for new releases. Board game adaptation Wingspan is one of the few to get the review treatment (tweetment?), gaining 3/5 from The Gamer and top marks (5/5) from Digitally Downloaded. “The game plays beautifully whether you’re playing docked or in handheld mode, and has online and local multiplayer options, with an AI alternative if you can’t get a game going. The AI is robust in the decisions that it makes, and you’ll certainly find that victory isn’t a guarantee,” said DD.

Hell Sports comes from Tokyo-based outfit Neilo Inc, being a 2-on-2 online battler complete with mobile cross-play. A trailer can be found here, giving a good idea of what to expect – the product description is mighty vague.

The colourful Cube Raiders appears to be a spiritual successor to Devil Dice/Bombastic/Rox, meanwhile, featuring over 150 dice-based puzzles for two players to co-operatively solve.

Then there’s The Innsmouth Case, a text-based adventure inspired by H.P. Lovecraft. The PC version gained a 7/10 from TSA earlier this year. “As a distraction from commutes (or a companion to lengthy visits to the toilet) The Innsmouth Case is a great little tale that will entertain fans of either cosmic or comic horror,” they said.

New Switch eShop releases

Hell Sports – £15.29

3 min to win. Aim for the top league in Hell!

Simple rules! While protecting your sinners and tank, score goals!

Prevent opponent’s goals by using Hell Sports various skills!

2 on 2 battle in 3 min! Co-play with your friends or play by yourself!

Arcade Archives: Shanghai III

“Shanghai III” is a puzzle game released by SUNSOFT in 1993. This is the 3rd title of the standard puzzle game series that has gained a lot of popularity by adding new functions such as playing with an opponent. Arcade Archives is a series of remakes of famous arcade games with the PS4 functions included. Players will be able to adjust settings of the dip switch including the level of difficulty, the screen settings and the button settings. Players can also share videos and the playing screen with the SHARE function, or competing with other players with scores using the online ranking function. So enjoy the famous title that is a part of the video game history.

WINGSPAN – £17.99

The officially licensed digital adaptation of Wingspan, the winner of the prestigious 2019 Kennerspiel des Jahres board game award.

You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats. Each habitat focuses on a key aspect of the growth of your preserves.

In Wingspan up to 5 players compete to build up their nature preserves in a limited number of turns. Each beautiful bird that you add to your preserve makes you better at laying eggs, drawing cards, or gathering food. Many of the 170 unique birds have powers that echo real life: your hawks will hunt, your pelicans will fish, and your geese will form a flock.

Quell Reflect – £5.99

Quell Reflect has been critically-acclaimed for its 80+ levels of ingenious gameplay, gorgeous art style, and haunting soundtrack.

The objective is simple: slide a droplet around a layout of obstacles, traps and pathways, until you have collected all the pearls. Underneath this simple gameplay lies a world of intricacy!

Quell Reflect’s appeal lies in its gentle, soothing mood, which makes it a great way to unwind.

If you have played the original Quell, you’ll be delighted with the new gameplay features. If not, then now’s the time to find out what you’ve been missing!

Try Quell Reflect today, and fall in love with this enchanting experience…

Professor Lupo: Ocean – £3.99

You wake up in the middle of a crumbling spaceship and yet, somehow, everything’s flooded… You’re at the bottom of the Ocean! The ship computer keeps giving you never-ending tasks to repair the ship and is saying you’re a… Clone? The adventure’s only just begun!

Welcome to Professor Lupo: Ocean, the epilogue of the Professor Lupo and His Horrible Pets saga. At the end of the original game, we left our heroes at the start of a long journey. Five thousand years later, the Aurora space station has reached its destination. Clone, our new heroine, will need to find out how it ended up underwater and just what happened to all of its crew.

We bring back the gameplay of the first game and add a new element: water. This element is instrumental and influences each and every aspect of the game.

Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection – £5.39

In early winter, Red the bodyguard accepted the commission by the noble lady butler Hannah, to protect the noble young lady Claudia for her vacation to the Post of the Lily in the north border.

There they met the servant Ling, servant Karl, the Post Master Patra and the weird poet Frank.

As time flies by, Red, Claudia, and Ling get to be familiar with each other, the two girls get closer.

But, there had been an mysterious atmosphere in the Post——amid that hides the strange flower Lily of the Hallow and the interwoven truth and destiny of the people there…

For a mere remote Post deep in the mountainous country, what kind of secret is hidden?

Guess, hatred, schemes, responsibilities, behind the mist, can the young boy and girls find pieces of their broken heart?

Wuthering silver wind, and hazy purple…

In the corner of deep endless space in your heart, do you remember the fragrance which takes you into your dreams?

Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK – £10.79

A mysterious tomb has been found at the edges of the great Kingdom of Re-Estize.

You, a common adventurer, have taken an exceptional reward in order to explore and investigate it.

You approach this unknown tomb with the utmost of preparation and caution.

But this was just the beginning of a despair from which only death would save you…

Powered by Pixel Game Maker MV, Dungeon of Nazarick is a challenging 2D dark fantasy action game set in the dark fantasy world of Overlord III!

This game was designed for people who:

Love classically styled 2D scrolling action games

Challenging experiences

Cleverly designed traps and monster layouts

Fans of the Overlord novels and anime

Cube Raiders – £11.69

Join Rose and Kirk in this head-breaking Cube Adventure and prove that you are a true Cube Raider.

Cube Raiders offers gamers four different game modes for one or two players.

Face the dangers and surprises in each temple and solve more than 99 puzzles for just one player.

Have fun together and play a joint adventure with more than 59 puzzles created for two players.

Get the highest score in “”Endless”” mode before time runs out or the entire floor gets filled with dice!

Put companionship aside and show who the best Cube Raider is in the “Duel” mode.

VIRUS: The Outbreak – £8.99

In VIRUS: The Outbreak we allow the players to face the most current and touching topic of all – a pandemic of a dangerous virus.

As the leader of the Global Health Organization (GHO) your task is to contain the spread of a virus and save humanity before it is too late.

In addition to crisis management, the game provides the players with information on how to behave in the event of an epidemic, what actions to take, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones in the most effective way. The game is based on the data published by WHO and on the information acquired from experts and consultants.

Through your actions, you will be able to see how difficult it is to manage during a crisis, what impact various decisions can have on an effective fight against a global epidemic, which can be caused by listening to charlatans or the lack of appropriate medical equipment.

Mia’s Picnic – £10.49

In this fast paced, manic, grab-as-much-as-you-can game, help Mia adventure across her tropical island on an epic summer picnic trip.

Focus on what she needs and make trails of fruit across the board to fill the baskets with the right fruit. Freeze fruit for icy treats, unpack crates of exotic morsels and more!

Complete special recipe levels which will test your memory and skill as you race to grab the patterns of fruit for Mia’s delicious concoctions.

Always finding yourself short of time? Collect coins to gain equipment to help you slow down time, collect more fruit or help with mistakes in your chains of fruit.

Dress up for the occasion! Use your coins to dress up Mia with a variety of unsuitable fruit picking costumes from pirate of the high seas to an outer space astronaut.

Collect medals to keep a record of your speedy collecting skills, outfits and adventures

The Innsmouth Case – £13.49

A desperate mother, a missing girl and a mystical place – a case could hardly be more challenging. To solve the enigmatic disappearance of little Tabitha Marsh, however, the toughest and cleverest detective of all is wanted… but he does not have the time – and so the job goes to you. This mysterious assignment takes you to the remote fishing village of Innsmouth, where nothing is what it seems…

Save the girl, solve the case, survive Innsmouth!

The Innsmouth Case is a detective adventure in the style of an interactive book inspired by the fantastical works of horror legend H.P. Lovecraft. The unique mixture of horror and humor makes The Innsmouth Case the first scary-comedy-text-adventure of its kind. A game in which every decision counts, and there is far more than one way to successfully solve the case … or fail miserably!

Comic Coloring Book – £0.00

Cool characters, friendly colors, and funny stories will bring real fun to every kid.

Comic Coloring Book brings this great and useful experience to Nintendo Switch.

FUZE Player – £0.89

Hundreds of games have been developed using the award winning FUZE4 Nintendo Switch coding app. The FUZE Showcase Gallery was created to highlight the best submissions.

However as many of these are so good, FUZE decided it was best to make them available beyond the FUZE community.

The FUZE Player includes more than 20 games developed by FUZE and the FUZE Arena Community.

Void Source – £4.99

Classic multi-directional (360°) shoot ’em up. Navigate your UFO through hazardous environments with dangerous enemies and beat huge bosses!

Next week: Sense – A Cyberpunk Ghost Story, Shadow Gangs, Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest, Stardash Iris.Fall, Top Gun Air Combat, Table Soccer Foosball, Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten, and Charge Kid.