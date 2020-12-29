UK chart: FIFA 21 scores while Cyberpunk 2077 stumbles

EA’s FIFA 21 has reclaimed its place at the top of the UK chart, pushing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – the Christmas no.1 – to #2.

The rest of the top ten has merely seen a shuffle with no re-entries to speak of. Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs from #5 to #3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe follows suit, rising from #7 to #4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War saw a drop in sales, tumbling to #5. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales stays put at #6, while Just Dance 2021 jives to #7 – up one place this week.

At #8 we finally find Cyberpunk 2077. Despite the retail release being the only means of purchasing the open-world shooter on PlayStation formats currently, it drops five places from #3.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars marches to #9. Minecraft Dungeons sees us out at #10.

Following a price cut, Watch Dogs Legion continues to gain ground – it’s up from #14 to #12. It swapped places with Immortals Fenyx Rising, in fact, which duly drops two places.

Over in the single format charts, FIFA 21 holds the top spot in the PS4 chart while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla rules the roost on Xbox One. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the Switch’s no.1, meanwhile.