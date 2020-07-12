UK chart: Formula One wins

Codemasters’ F1 2020 is this week’s UK no.1, taking down The Last of Us Part II.

It isn’t the only new release in the top 40 – GBA revival Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town took #21 while Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise made #32. The latter has been under scrutiny for a somewhat botched launch, currently in need of a patch to fix glitches and framerate issues.

Looter shooter Borderlands 3 is back at #17 also. Amazon and Tesco cut the price to a mere £10 last week.

Back in the top ten, Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs one place to #2 while The Last of Us Part II falls to #3.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shifted from #11 to #4, suggesting Switch stock was replenished last week. Giving weight to this, Minecraft on Switch moves up to #5.

GTA V fell to #6. Then at #7 it’s a re-entry for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 rose to #8. During its second week on sale, Marvel’s Iron Man VR drops to #9. The PSVR exclusive debuted at #2 last Monday.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy completes this week’s top ten, rising from #18. To make way for new releases and re-entries we say goodbye to Ring Fit Adventure, which drops to #11.

It’s doubtful F1 2020 will bag a second week at no.1 – this week sees the release of the anticipated Ghost of Tsushima. Sony’s first-party titles are renown for topping the chart at launch.