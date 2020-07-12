UK chart: Formula One wins

UK Charts

Codemasters’ F1 2020 is this week’s UK no.1, taking down The Last of Us Part II.

It isn’t the only new release in the top 40 – GBA revival Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town took #21 while Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise made #32. The latter has been under scrutiny for a somewhat botched launch, currently in need of a patch to fix glitches and framerate issues.

Looter shooter Borderlands 3 is back at #17 also. Amazon and Tesco cut the price to a mere £10 last week.

Back in the top ten, Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs one place to #2 while The Last of Us Part II falls to #3.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shifted from #11 to #4, suggesting Switch stock was replenished last week. Giving weight to this, Minecraft on Switch moves up to #5.

GTA V fell to #6. Then at #7 it’s a re-entry for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 rose to #8. During its second week on sale, Marvel’s Iron Man VR drops to #9. The PSVR exclusive debuted at #2 last Monday.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy completes this week’s top ten, rising from #18. To make way for new releases and re-entries we say goodbye to Ring Fit Adventure, which drops to #11.

It’s doubtful F1 2020 will bag a second week at no.1 – this week sees the release of the anticipated Ghost of Tsushima. Sony’s first-party titles are renown for topping the chart at launch.

