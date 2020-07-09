What Happened is a promising psychological thriller launching on PC soon

Upcoming psychological thriller What Happened has caught our attention, being both visually impressive and tackling difficult themes.

High school student Stiles suffers from depression and anxiety. As his thoughts start to darken, his mind leads him down a distorted path filled with nightmares and twisted memories.

Viewed in first person, and using the Unreal 4 Engine, it features puzzle solving and different endings with the level of empathy shown by the player impacting the outcome.

Stiles’ high school appears to be the setting for the majority of the adventure, with screenshots showing off impressively detailed classrooms, restrooms and the school’s basketball court.

Game director Arash Negahban has revealed the inspirations behind What Happened in a new development diary, which also includes a smattering of gameplay footage.

We don’t have long to wait to find out more – it’s due out on PC later this month. The Steam page features more screenshots and a trailer.