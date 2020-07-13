Out this week: Ghost of Tsushima, Paper Mario: The Origami King, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Rocket Arena, Neon Abyss, Ooblets, more

It’s one of those weeks where big-name new releases are so bountiful we can’t fit them all into the headline. Sorry, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. You were overthrown by SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE. It was a close call though.

Ghost of Tsushima towers above all. While it seems unlikely Sony are about to turn their backs on PS4 owners, don’t expect to see another first-party title of his magnitude – this is their last mammoth blockbuster before the PS5 arrives in a few months. Start as a samurai, become a ghost – that’s the tagline for this stealthy hack and slasher, which goes big on natural beauty – such as realistic wind and rain – and cinematography.

The PS Blog has taken a deeper look into how Sucker Punch created the game world. Eurogamer has some footage, meanwhile.

Previews of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Switch went live just last week. Anticipation seems to have dropped after word spread that it’s less of an RPG, and more of an easy-going adventure game. It’s looking like a worthy entry, but fans are saddened that it isn’t going back to the franchise’s roots.

From EA comes Rocket Arena, a recently revealed 3v3 shooter. The twist here is that it’s impossible to die – it’s based around knocking characters off the map via rocket barrages. Evasive moves must be mastered to avoid incoming fire, and there’s an array of gadgets to play around with. Visually, it similar to Overwatch.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus heads to all three consoles on Friday. This turn-based strategy game has over 50 missions, including the extra Heretek DLC pack with a standalone plotline and two extra troops. The PC version – from 2018 – has ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam.

Over in the world of indies, there’s Team 17’s randomised action platformer Neon Abyss. It’s so heavily randomised, in fact, that it boasts infinite item and weapon combos. It appears to have a silly streak, with characters wearing comical animal masks and whatnot.

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE prides itself of being more SUPERHOT. It’s the team’s biggest game yet, having spent three years in development. Expect more of everything, including polish. More, more, more.

Likewise, Ooblets has been in development for aeons. Since 2016, no less. This week it enters ‘Game Preview’ status. It’s a colourful and cutesy combination of Pokemon and Stardew Valley, with a few nods to Animal Crossing. The colourful critters engage in dance battles, and there’s a town to both save and explore. Farming plays a big part too, hence the Stardew Valley comparison. Could be huge, this.

The Xbox One also gets a belated release of the sleeper hit Forager, while the two-on-two basketball beat ’em up Dunk Lords arrives as a Games with Gold title.

There’s also Radical Rabbit Stew – a pick-up and play puzzle party game – and Neversong, a psychological adventure based on the 2010 Flash game Coma. The PC version gained a fair amount of 9/10s. A few 5/10s too. Oh.

Turok might be about to descend onto PS4 too – a trophy list has been spotted. If not this week, then likely next week.

Next week: Destroy All Humans, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Carrion, Liquid Sunshine, Rainswept, Aircraft Evolution, Tannenberg, and Need a Packet?