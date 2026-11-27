From Saskatoon-based solo developer John Pywell comes forced-perspective pixel art Souls-like Fountains. There’s also a Metroidvania aspect, in that you won’t be able to progress until you dispatch several bosses to unlock their abilities, usually contained in an equippable artifact.

At the outset, you have the option of choosing between two contrasting difficulties: hard or chill. The intent is that you go with hard mode, but since I’d recently gone through the wringer with Tenebris Somnia, I went with chill.

That’s not to say that chill is easy, as even on the first boss, Guard Dog, I managed to unlock the ‘die to a boss more than twenty times’ trophy. I thought for a while that the developer had gone with an elaborate bait and switch, and chill was in fact the harder difficulty.

Thankfully I managed to dispatch the boss after a few more attempts and began to make more progress, though it’s fair to say the trophy for a flawless run without any deaths was long since in the rearview mirror. The next boss was far easier, at least.

Early dev diaries shared on YouTube show that Fountains was originally quite different with a free roaming camera. John realised that it didn’t quite work and went with the direction I had the pleasure of playing. This change of direction has led to a tightly focused game, at least for the most part.

Combat is very much like that in a Souls-like, in that against all but the very weakest enemy, if you wade in unprepared, you’ll likely meet your end. Unlike Dark Souls or Lies of P, for example, you won’t have a death march to try and recover your gear or experience. Instead, you lose half your current money. You accumulate money by killing enemies and it can either be used to buy gear or upgrades. More commonly, it’ll allow you to resupply your water, in effect mana.

I’ve not touched on water yet. You find yourself in prison, the latest in a long line of unfortunates accused of being the prophesised usurper. Except you probably turn out to be the first to back up this claim in a long time. The major bosses are referred to as the Ageless and they remain so due to the fabled Fountain of Youth.

As you attack enemies with your standard weapon, you’ll replenish your water. If you use a special attack or item, you’ll generally deplete your supply. This is all well and good, but it’s also your primary method of healing outside of consumable items. So, it’s very much a case of striking a balance.

In between the frequent battles, you’ll find occasional NPCs. I have to confess that, expecting hostility, I have waded into their immediate vicinity ready for a fight. On more than one occasion I ended up attacking them, but thankfully they didn’t turn hostile, instead protesting “ouch!”

One thing I have struggled with, outside the odd difficulty spike, is meeting an NPC who you think might be useful, yet failing entirely to find where you met them. This is particularly galling when you discover the map doesn’t show anything beyond a voxel style depiction of the game world, which, while helpful, isn’t much use when you’re trying to find a specific character. Especially when it isn’t immediately clear where they are.

You are rather left to get on with it organically, although it does feel like you’re ill equipped to face some bosses when you reach them. One I’ve particularly struggled with has a fairly typical two-phase boss fight where it switches up after you’ve whittled its health bar down to half. However, the second phase is particularly tough and at the time of writing I’ve yet to prevail.

This is exacerbated a bit by a particular gaming bête noire of mine: you can use consumable items upon fighting a boss or tough enemy. Yet they’re consumed and gone forever. Never mind if you’ve saved a game prior to a boss fight, when you die, autosave kicks in and any items you’ve used are gone. This isn’t so bad when bosses can be dealt with using normal attacks, but when they have a vulnerability to fire, for example, if you’ve burned through your fire attack consumables, you’re out of luck.

This is where I’m currently at with one tough boss, but I fully intend to return to finish the job. I doubt I’ll manage to complete Fountains’ two speedrun-related trophies, but I’ll certainly come back to finish the storyline.

There’s also a DLC pack called Shattered Shape included in the console ports that adds five new bosses and a new questline to the original PC release from December 2024. Although I suspect that it’s gated by having completed the main questline, a bit like the recently added content for the excellent Ball X Pit.

That aside, Fountains is thoroughly decent, and while there might be a few difficulty spikes to tackle and navigation isn’t always the easiest, it’s well worth playing.

John Pywell’s Fountains is out now on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch. Ported by Pineapple Works and published by Crunching Koalas.