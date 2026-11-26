Gamers of a certain age may recall the seminal Transport Tycoon – a PC (and later PS1) management game about connecting towns and factories with train lines and roads in the hope of turning a steady profit. Station to Station draws on the same idea of linking cities and facilities, but gives it a puzzle-game slant. Rather than managing railroads, the focus is on keeping within a budget while making good use of limited space, with each puzzle taking place on a small board. If it weren’t for the voxel visuals, they could be compared to trainset dioramas.

A tutorial is present to ease you in, though nothing here is particularly complex. The game also introduces new elements carefully, with passenger trains held back until the second set of challenges, helping to maintain interest. If one challenge proves tricky, you can try another and return to it later. It’s an accommodating experience, sure, but this does present an issue further down the line – which we’ll discuss momentarily.

Each puzzle begins with a few buildings and cities placed on a map, which usually features hilly terrain and perhaps a water feature or two. Once these are connected, more buildings appear and must likewise be linked to their appropriate destinations, such as taking milk to the creamery, or ore and coal to a steel mill and then onward to a city. Stations and railroads cost cash, and only a modest amount is available, so it’s essential to use bridges sparingly and place long railroads only when necessary. This becomes increasingly difficult over time, as overlapping routes become inevitable once more facilities are introduced. That’s unless you attempt a challenge first and then restart, just to gain valuable insight into how the final phase of a map will look.

There’s more to Station to Station than simply linking facilities while remaining under budget. Pay outs for connecting several services can be ‘stacked’, resulting in a huge, satisfying cash boost. Single-use cards are also introduced early on, able to halve the cost of a single railroad or bridge, or to add mixed-use trains that can handle both passengers and freight. If you’re forced to build a bridge, or know a long piece of track is about to be placed, consuming these cards is vital to keep finances in check. Later, you can choose which facilities to place too, with a small list available. Although this may sound like a fresh spin on the formula, it doesn’t amount to all that much – a facility is still a facility at the end of the day, be it a tool factory or bakery.

Optional quests feature throughout, such as avoiding bridges entirely or building a network without removing trees. Handily, you’ll be warned if you’re about to botch a challenge – Station to Station is adept at flagging potential missteps. Considering placed track cannot be removed, forcing you to deal with any planning decisions that later prove problematic, that’s a good thing.

It’ll even let you activate a ‘no money left’ mode and continue a stage if you’ve budgeted or planned poorly. This keeps progress relatively swift and lessens frustration. But the more I thought about this feature, the more I began to question Station to Station’s core design. It’s a puzzle game in which you can’t plan fully and carefully, as you never know what new structures are about to be placed – all you can do is hope there’s room to build around them once they’re dropped on the map. As time went on, my train routes either ended up looking like spider webs, or I simply had to restart, and that was despite having resorted to activating ‘no money’ mode.

It’s an experience that’s uniquely flawed, and the developers seem to have known it, hence the accommodating difficulty. To reiterate, it’s challenging, but for reasons that are often out of your control – which you can then mitigate by cheating or reloading a checkpoint. Having to reload just to redesign sections for future buildings began to frustrate after a couple of hours, which goes against the chilled nature the developers were clearly striving for.

So, while this is nicely presented and has a few thoughtful touches, it’s a puzzler in which you aren’t forced to think logically until a solution arises, but rather to keep retrying until you learn what’s coming and then plan correctly to accommodate. Even with its bite-sized nature playing into the Switch 2’s strengths, I can’t imagine that process appealing to many.

Galaxy Grove’s Station to Station is out 26th Nov on PS5 and Switch 2. It first released on PC in 2023.