It seems we jumped the gun on a few new Switch releases during last week’s round-up, incorrectly reporting that the two Piece by Piece games and the physics-based puzzler Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure were already out. In our defence, your honour, the eShop release schedule has been heavily impacted by GTA VI, making new releases sporadic.

To recap, two games called Piece by Piece are due – they originally launched on PC the same week, resulting in their publishers collaborating to promote one another’s work. This then led to No More Robots helping to bring the other developer’s game to Switch, even bundling the two together. One game involves running a workshop that pieces together broken objects, while the other entails connecting jigsaw pieces together, which can then be explored in a similar manner to a platformer. Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure meanwhile is based around tiling a maze to guide a round chick to their destination, with 120 puzzles to beat.

GRIME II also comes to both Switch systems this week. In this side-scrolling Metroidvania, you play as a formless mimic, able to absorb other creatures to gain their abilities. This allows you to customise your own playstyle. It appears appealing visually too, set in a world formed from ceramic and stained glass. The PS5 version garnered an 82% Metacritic score, suggesting it’s well worth a look.

There’s a belated release of Hadean Tactics too. This roguelike deckbuilder was well-received on PC, becoming a modest seller, and also features autobattler elements to help it stand out.

Also alighting is Station to Station – a voxel-based puzzler in which cities and facilities must be connected by rail while making good use of limited space and keeping things under budget. It has a card-based system too, allowing bridges and long pieces of track to be purchased cheaply. Using these cards sensibly is key to keeping finances in check.

Other releases include Winx Club – Moonlight Quest – an open world adventure based on the popular animated series – the Monopoly inspired board game Fortune Avenue, meaty cooking management sim KuloNiku: Bowl Up, and Full Metal Sergeant 2 – which involves turning puny recruits into skilled soldiers. Maybe Chaplain Charlie will tell you about how the free world will conquer communism.

This week’s retro re-releases from Hamster are of note, as there’s another 3D Namco game on the agenda. Dirt Dash hit arcades in 1995, featuring tracks set in mountains, cities, and snowy tundras. Mezase! SENKYU-OH on the other hand is a colourful falling ball puzzler released by SEIBU KAIHATSU in 1996, looking similar to Puyo Puyo. Lastly, Rainbow Islands comes to Switch 2 as an Arcade Archive 2 release.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

Station to Station – £15.99 (Switch 2)

‘Station to Station’ is a minimalist and relaxing game about building railway connections and bringing a voxel-world to life through the magic of trains. Build your network, watch your surroundings flourish, and enjoy a peaceful journey.

Hadean Tactics – £TBA

Hadean Tactics is a roguelike deckbuilding game fused with autobattler elements to create a unique strategy experience.

Use your cards to influence the actions of your units and help your Hero defeat the Six Wings of Hell.



With procedurally generated paths, an assortment of game-changing relics, unique units, and an innovative battle system that combines the control of deckbuilding with semi-real-time combat, no run of Hadean Tactics is ever the same.

GRIME II – £20.99

GRIME II – £24.29 (Switch 2)

Become a stealer of forms in GRIME II, the sequel to 2021’s acclaimed action-adventure metroidvania. You are a Formless – an art mimic, absorbing creatures and summoning molds in their shape.

Venture into a new and mysterious land in the GRIME universe, where danger and wonder await around every corner. Use your surroundings in tandem with your summoned molds to overcome deadly enemies and epic bosses, all the while exploring a deep world full of diverse cultures and characters.

Create your own playstyle by choosing from a variety of abilities, weapons, and mold summons. Learn the makings of your enemies as you summon their form to both aid you in combat, as well as in exploring the various secrets paths of the world.

KuloNiku: Bowl Up! – £TBA

In KuloNiku: Bowl Up!, players have just inherited a once-famous meatball restaurant in the cozy town of KuloNiku, and take on eccentric orders from townsfolk, serve delicious meals, and bring the restaurant back to glory as the top eatery. However, players must beware – there’s fierce competition from the town’s flashiest rival: Souper Starz, run by the menacing rockstar chef, Stella. Ready to battle for the title of top eatery?

Fortune Avenue – £8.99

Buy cities, build hotels, collect rent, and watch the rules change under your feet. Fortune Avenue takes the classic property board game and adds a few twists of its own, on Nintendo Switch™.

The board is full of surprises. Get lost on an ice floe that might melt and turn into a luxury cruise. Head to the airport to fly across the board. Or host the World Cup, which can multiply a hotel’s rent by ten!

Full Metal Sergeant 2 – £8.99

In Full Metal Sergeant 2 you’re a hellish instructor. Your mission is to transform raw recruits into specialized war machines. Mold their minds and bodies, instill discipline, and hone their combat skills.

PixelHeroScramble Plus – £5.49

Experience the ultimate fixed-route tower defense game! Summon a wide variety of units to defend and conquer the battlefield. Where and when you deploy, upgrade or replace your units is up to you. Discover synergies and hone your strategy.

Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure – £6.99 (Switch 2)

Marupoyo: The Round Chick’s Adventure – £6.99

A single-player, tilt-based platformer game for everyone. A heartwarming physics-based adventure for all ages. Players control Marupoyo’s momentum as he rolls through 120 vibrant levels, avoiding obstacles, exploring, and rescuing his lost siblings.

Piece by Piece – £9.99

Customize your shop with different colours and materials, grow plants and mix paint, spruce up the items that pass through the store, bake cookies for your neighbours, and listen to the latest gossip – are you ready to roll up your sleeves and open up shop?

Piece by Piece – £10.99

Piece by Piece is a literal puzzle platformer where each level is fragmented into puzzle pieces. Clear each puzzle by connecting and unconnecting each piece to make your way through each of our 100 handcrafted levels. Discover new themes and mechanics along the way!

Winx Club – Moonlight Quest – £35.99

Play as Bloom, transform at will and spread your wings! Fly freely across the open world and rediscover the iconic locations of the original Winx Club series, from the ground and the skies, in search of secrets and surprises.

Next week: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Monster Hunter Wilds, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Withered World, Hela: of Mice & Magic Rayman Legends Retold, Waltz and Jam, Thief: The Dark Project Remastered, Plinko Plonko Plunko, The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy, Fall Up, MANIC MINER, The Dark Queen of Mortholme, BloodRush: Undying Wish, and LarsGadiel.