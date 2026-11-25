After making an impact on PC, the Game Boy Color inspired Metroidvania Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest is due to launch on consoles next month (8th Dec) at the low cost of 7.99 USD.

It takes inspiration from the Game Boy’s Metroid II and Wario Land 3, promising to be a ‘no filler’ experience that can potentially be beaten in just a few hours. You play as Alex, who wanders off while on a family vacation, only to find himself lost in ancient ruins. From here, they must seek new equipment, search for hidden paths, overcome bosses, and escape from traps.

There’s a choice of screen sizes and bezels, along with collectable stickers that can be slapped onto the screen boarder. Accessibility features are also present, ensuring no gamer is left behind.

It’s looking fun and polished, coming from a studio with a clear passion for the era. It does however find itself up against LarsGadiel – a modern NES Metroidvania, due out a few days prior. That does appear to be a lot more challenging, mind, focusing on precision platforming.