Raider Kid and the Ruby Chest isn’t the only Game Boy Color era inspired adventure coming to modern consoles in December – the Kickstarter-funded Orpheus: To Hell and Back is about to wing its way to Switch, too.

Set in a stylised vision of ancient Greece, you control Orpheus, who’s on a quest to rescue his lost love from Hades. While it appears similar to Link’s Awakening, there’s a twist present: music is your weapon. Different melodies can put enemies to sleep, instil fear or lure them into traps. This makes every enemy encounter feel more like a self-contained puzzle.

True to its roots, we’re in for a chiptune soundtrack. This Switch version will have new hand-drawn retro display borders, and hopefully, a few more options besides.

Studio Loading and Kibou Entertainment have prepared a new animated trailer for the upcoming Switch version:

Look out for it on the eShop on 10th Dec. That’s unless you happen to reside in the US, where it’s set to launch 28th Dec.