It’s GTA VI launch week. When GTA V arrived back in 2013, few could have predicted that this follow-up wouldn’t arrive until 2026. Then again, nobody knew Rockstar’s true plans for GTA V, which eventually launched on three console generations. The Xbox 360 and PS3 launches almost seem like a blip on the radar compared to the success the Xbox One and PS4 version had, and even a week before GTA VI’s launch, the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of GTA V continue to sell well and bring in the cash. Heck, GTA V Online alone reportedly still makes a cool $1m a day.

Indeed, GTA V’s immense popularity is one of the reasons GTA VI has been so long coming. Its vast scope is another, with six years of development in earnest following years of planning. Expect a living, breathing world packed with detail and countless unique interactions that make each player’s experience distinct, prompting a social media frenzy of clips and screenshots that’s going to continue for months.

At the time of writing, pre-orders stand at around 12 million, with both Sony and Microsoft claiming it’s their biggest digital launch to date. Physical copies – containing a download code rather than a disc, sadly, but understandably – are available now, with prices in the £64.99 ballpark. They’re on sale early to accommodate the colossal 212GB pre-install, and patches are reportedly already rolling out ahead of launch – 19th Nov, 12:00am local time. Microsoft has also announced that Xbox One owners will be able to play a cloud version, meaning they won’t be left behind. News that the PS5 Pro version runs at 30fps hasn’t been received quite as warmly. We suspect many bought a PS5 Pro specifically for it, expecting it to run at maximum settings. Still, this version does have ray tracing.

There’s little else we can say about GTA VI that hasn’t already been covered by other news sites. If you’ve booked time off work to play it, there’s no shame in that. Hopefully, it lives up to the sky-high expectations that Rockstar itself has arguably set by treating it as an event rather than simply a video game launch.

It’s a running joke that nobody wants to go up against GTA VI. While no big-budget action games are due this week, there’s still a reasonable selection of smaller releases. These mostly fall into the cosy genre and are aimed at a completely different audience from Rockstar’s magnum opus.

Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator involves daily duties such as maintaining trails, assisting visitors, tracking wildlife, and rescuing animals. First impressions suggest it’s one of the more accomplished simulators of recent times. “[it’s] a good sim game with a cosy feel to it. The park itself is the star of the show, with its nice visuals, good wildlife and varied features,” said The Xbox Hub. Look out for it on PS5 and Xbox Series this Tuesday.

The PS5 also gains the supernatural life sim Moonlight Peaks, the colourful co-op third-person match-three shooter POPUCOM, and the stress-free space adventure Duck Side of the Moon. These are all belated releases, having made an impact on Switch 2 a few months ago.

Then across all formats, there’s Unicorn Academy: Island of Magic, JanduSoft’s turn-based train management fantasy roguelike Dark Rail, the 2D puzzler Ritebound, and Vice: Magic City Mayhem – a top-down pixel-art shooter similar to Retro City Rampage. On that note, expect new Arcade Archives and Console Archives re-releases too. Hamster hasn’t missed a week yet.

New release trailers

Grand Theft Auto VI

Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator

POPUCOM

Unicorn Academy: Island of Magic

Dark Rail

Moonlight Peaks

Duck Side of the Moon

Vice: Magic City Mayhem

DONGDA Gangster

New multiformat releases

Grand Theft Auto VI

Unicorn Academy: Island of Magic

Ranger’s Path: National Park Simulator

Vice: Magic City Mayhem

Dark Rail

Geo Book

New on PSN

POPUCOM

Moonlight Peaks

Duck Side of the Moon

DONGDA Gangster

My Life: Safari Vet

The House of Tesla: Definitive Edition

The Canon Keeper

New on Xbox Store

ReactorX 4

Ritebound

Time Machine : Hidden Objects

Cats in Wonderland

Drill Drill Drill

Tanks Sweet Tanks

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Unicorn Academy: Island of Magic – Special Edition

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Legendary Edition – Switch 2

Next week: Gothic 3 Classic, The Spectrum Retreat: Redux, Station to Station, Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists, Bunker Tidy Up, The Spotter: Dig or Die, Prizma Puzzle Classic 3, Storage Hunter Simulator, Sunstone of Time, Relaywardens, Full Metal Sergeant 2, Bunny Minesweeper, and Bungle Brawl: Couch Co-op Party.