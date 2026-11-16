The code-in-a-box version of Grand Theft Auto VI is nowhere to be found in this week’s UK top 40 despite launching in time to be included. Code-in-a-box versions of games aren’t exempt, so we’re not sure what has happened other than an oversight. As there’s no disc version due for the foreseeable future, does this mean GTA VI will never grace the chart? Something doesn’t add up.

On the eve of GTA VI’s release, GTA V is still knocking around, currently at #19 in the all formats chart, #10 in the PS5 chart, #6 on PS4, and #2 on Xbox One – with Red Dead Redemption 2 no.1 on that format. The crime caper has spent 625 weeks in the Xbox One chart, and 594 weeks on PS4. Not even Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Switch can beat that.

It’s EA Sports FC 27 that claims the all formats top spot this week, pushing Zelda: Ocarina of Time to #2 during its second week on sale. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 fell to #3, while Mario Kart World held onto #4. Nintendo Switch Sports Resort remains at #5 for another week, also.

At #6 it’s a new arrival – SEGA’s Football Manager 27, which also tops the boxed PC chart.

Minecraft takes #7, while Onimusha: Way of the Sword moved down to #8.

Halo: Campaign Evolved returned to the chart at #9, seemingly fuelled by sales of the Xbox Series version – as it’s back at #2 in the Xbox Series chart.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem rounds off the top ten, currently thrown in with the purchase of a Switch or Switch 2 at certain retailers.

The only other new arrival is Barbie Rewind at #14 in the Switch chart, published by Atari.