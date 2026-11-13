Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection announced for January

Atari are putting their recently acquired Infogrames label to good use by announcing Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection – a retro collection featuring seven games published by the original Infogrames in the late ‘90s and early noughties.

Included are Lucky Luke (Game Boy Color, 1996), Lucky Luke (SNES, 1997), Lucky Luke: On the Daltons Trail (PlayStation, 1998), Lucky Luke: Desperado Train (Game Boy Color, 2000), Lucky Luke: Western Fever (PlayStation, 2001) and Lucky Luke: Wanted! (Game Boy Advance, 2001). Four of these never made it to the US.

The press release also notes that the incredibly rare Platinum version of Lucky Luke: Western Fever is here, which we assume has minor changes. A trivial inclusion, otherwise.

This collection isn’t being developed by Digital Eclipse, but rather Graphite Lab with support from Implicit Conversion. We’re in for a similar assortment of features to Atari’s past collections, including enhanced visuals, screen filters, save states, and customisable controls.

A museum and shooting gallery will also be present, detailing the history of the French-Belgian comic book character through collectables.

Lucky Luke: The Lonesome Cowboy Collection will be brightening up a dull January, arriving on the 12th. It’s set to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch 2, Switch, and PC.

Atari are already being pestered on social media for a physical release, so hopefully there will be news to share in the future.