Thief: The Dark Project Remastered launches next month, including a new chapter

Atari are clearly hoping players will be done with GTA 6 by the start of December, as they’ve just announced that Thief: The Dark Project Remastered will be out on the 3rd.

This is a modern version of Looking Glass Studio’s innovative 1998 stealth game, remastered using Nightdive Studios’ KEX Engine. Additionally, it will include a new self-contained chapter titled The Tarnished Mirror. This has been created by the team behind the fan project Thief: The Black Parade, serving as a bridge between Thief: The Dark Project and Thief II: The Metal Age and introducing new factions while featuring elements of Lovecraftian horror.

Thief: The Dark Project, taken from 1999’s Thief Gold, is included too. And as this remaster supports mods, Thief: The Black Parade will be accessible. So, there will be quite a bit to get into. Best grab a quiver of water arrows.

Atari are going all-in with physical releases for PS5 and Switch 2, including a standard edition, a steelbook edition with a manual, and the Deluxe Trapezoid Edition, which comes in a big box mimicking the packaging of the 1998 retail release.

Nobody is being left in the dark – Thief: The Dark Project Remastered will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG and Epic on 3rd December.