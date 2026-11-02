New Evercade carts enter the UK chart, while Capcom returns to the top ten

Despite last week being reasonably busy for new releases, there aren’t all that many fresh faces within this week’s UK retail (physical) chart. The latest Evercade cartridges are the only exception, with Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack entering at #14 and The DOOM Collection at #24.

The top ten meanwhile has seen a shuffle, including the return of a couple of Capcom hits. These have presumably received a minor discount somewhere, such as Argos or Amazon.

There’s no change at the top of the all formats top 40, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 remains no.1. Following suit, it holds onto no.1 on PS5 and Xbox Series.

EA Sports FC 27 rose to #2, but is no longer no.1 in any of the individual format charts – not even on PS4 or Switch, with Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream claiming no.1 there.

At #3 it’s Minecraft on Switch, no doubt fuelled by the arrival of the Switch 2 update. It also celebrates 430 weeks in the top 40.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort fell to #4 during its second week on sale.

Positions #5 and #6 are taken by Capcom, occupied by Resident Evil Requiem and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, respectively. Both return to the PS5 top ten, while Onimusha tops the boxed PC chart this week.

Mario Kart World dropped to #7 while Final Fantasy Resonance shifted from #4 to #8.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival makes a mark at #9. This appears to be a re-entry helped by the belated Switch 2 release. That, and Halloween.

Then at #10 it’s Marvel’s Wolverine, up from #14. Star Wars: Galactic Racer exited the top ten, meanwhile, going from #5 to #15.

Further down the chart, Pragmata, Mad Max, Sonic Racing: Crossroads, Mouse: P.I For Hire, and Just Dance 2026 Edition managed to return. Again, this was presumably due to price drops at one of the online retailers.