Out this week: Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut, more

Proving that publishers do occasionally listen to fans, this week gives us Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered from Atari – a long-requested revival of their 2002 monster-mashing brawler. It adds online play, a new unlock system, greatly improved visuals and other quality-of-life features. Atari are back next week with Barbie Rewind, a retro collection that we don’t recall anyone asking for. Huh.

From remasters to remakes. The hotly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is out on Switch 2 this Thursday. Yes, it’s kind of disappointing that the Switch 2 has gained two N64 remakes as marquee titles this year, but this has been requested for a while. We’re in for modern visuals, gyro-aiming, a 3D fallen heroes bestiary, full voice acting, and the ability to hum ocarina melodies into the microphone. As with Star Fox, don’t expect any new content beyond changes to how it’s presented. That said, Hyrule Castle Town will be fully 3D for the first time; the N64 version used 2D backdrops.

The Switch 2 also gains Stellar Blade – Complete Edition and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition on both the eShop and at retail, along with Let’s Sing 2027. Stellar Blade features the whole game on a cart, meaning it should become a strong seller, just like Cyberpunk 2077 and Lies of P. Guardians of the Galaxy meanwhile has gone on to become a cult classic. Nintendo’s looking to keep this momentum with next week’s expanded edition of Pikmin 4 for Switch 2.

Disco Elysium fans will likely be eager to get lost in ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut, as it’s by the same masterminds. This espionage RPG is out on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2 following positive reviews on PC back in May. As a Director’s Cut, it adds more features, a new encounter, and accessibility functions.

Also hitting consoles are the rogue-lite first-person shooter Void/Breaker, the canine-starring co-op base defender GRAVHOUNDS, the online co-op survival extraction game Pit of Goblin, and the Kyoto-set detective sim Dark Alley.

There’s CRYMELIGHT, too – a promising anime roguelike inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It follows in the footsteps of CRYSTAR and CRYMACHINA. Justin Timberlake would approve.

Then there’s a belated Xbox release of the timeline-restoring The End of the Sun – which we rather enjoyed – an even more belated release of Kemco’s mobile RPG Shelterra the Skyworld from 2013, ’80s-inspired isometric action RPG Kingdom of Night, the 2D Roman gladiator battler Dominus Gladiatus, and a reboot of the ZX Spectrum classic MANIC MINER – marred somewhat by the use of AI.

As it’s still attracting new players, 2019’s The Division 2 gains new DLC as well, in the form of the horror-inspired Echoes of Central Park. What a trooper.

New release trailers

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut



Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered





Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition (Switch 2)

Stellar Blade – Complete Edition (Switch 2)





Void/Breaker





Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition

GRAVHOUNDS

PIT OF GOBLIN

Dark Alley

Shelterra the Skyworld

Dominus Gladiatus

The Slormancer





The End of the Sun

Starlit World

MANIC MINER





Next of Kin: Epiphany

Outbreak: Dead City

New multiformat releases

ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Echoes of Central Park

Void/Breaker

PIT OF GOBLIN

Outbreak: Dead City

Dark Alley

Dominus Gladiatus

MANIC MINER

Hasbro Games Junior Collection

Next of Kin: Epiphany

The Slormancer

Ice Cream Simulator

Shelterra the Skyworld

Cat-Astrophy

Kingdom of Night

We are Eva

New on PSN

Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition

Let’s Sing 2027

CRYMELIGHT

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection

Faraway

Zero Caliber 2 Remastered

Forefront

House Builder 2

Where the Seeds Fall

LIGHT:Black Cat & Amnesia Girl

K-Pop Rising – Dream to Shine

New on Xbox Store

GRAVHOUNDS (Game Preview)

The End of the Sun

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School

Bowling Alley Simulator

Kitties on Planets (Xbox Series)

Hidden Cats in Beijing

Honey Route (Xbox Series XS)

Cat on the Jungle Path (Xbox Series)

GeoJelly

Math Duck+

Starlit World

BEACONFALL

Chicken Invaders Collection

Dont be Afraid 2: Escape the Nightmare

SEEK

Sora – Oasis Treasures

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Switch 2)

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered (Switch 2)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition (Switch 2)

Moonlight Peaks – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Stellar Blade – Complete Edition (Switch 2)

Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute

Let’s Sing 2027 (Switch 2)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Switch 2)

Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection (Switch 2)

K-Pop Rising – Dream To Shine

Hasbro Games Junior Collection

Next week: TANUKI: Pon’s Summer, Barbie Rewind, Shrek 2 Remastered, SONIC PICO PARK, Warhammer Survivors, Prinny Party: Going Overboard, Pikmin 4 Switch 2 Edition, Metaphor: ReFantazio (Switch 2), Thronefall, RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition, Hope in the City, Skygrid Courier, Leaf Blower Co., QUTAS67 – Qubic Ultimate Tap Adventure Simulator 2067, and BOMBANANA.