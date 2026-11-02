Out this week: Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut, more

Proving that publishers do occasionally listen to fans, this week gives us Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered from Atari – a long-requested revival of their 2002 monster-mashing brawler. It adds online play, a new unlock system, greatly improved visuals and other quality-of-life features. Atari are back next week with Barbie Rewind, a retro collection that we don’t recall anyone asking for. Huh.
From remasters to remakes. The hotly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is out on Switch 2 this Thursday. Yes, it’s kind of disappointing that the Switch 2 has gained two N64 remakes as marquee titles this year, but this has been requested for a while. We’re in for modern visuals, gyro-aiming, a 3D fallen heroes bestiary, full voice acting, and the ability to hum ocarina melodies into the microphone. As with Star Fox, don’t expect any new content beyond changes to how it’s presented. That said, Hyrule Castle Town will be fully 3D for the first time; the N64 version used 2D backdrops.
The Switch 2 also gains Stellar Blade – Complete Edition and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition on both the eShop and at retail, along with Let’s Sing 2027. Stellar Blade features the whole game on a cart, meaning it should become a strong seller, just like Cyberpunk 2077 and Lies of P. Guardians of the Galaxy meanwhile has gone on to become a cult classic. Nintendo’s looking to keep this momentum with next week’s expanded edition of Pikmin 4 for Switch 2.
Disco Elysium fans will likely be eager to get lost in ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut, as it’s by the same masterminds. This espionage RPG is out on PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2 following positive reviews on PC back in May. As a Director’s Cut, it adds more features, a new encounter, and accessibility functions.
Also hitting consoles are the rogue-lite first-person shooter Void/Breaker, the canine-starring co-op base defender GRAVHOUNDS, the online co-op survival extraction game Pit of Goblin, and the Kyoto-set detective sim Dark Alley.
There’s CRYMELIGHT, too – a promising anime roguelike inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It follows in the footsteps of CRYSTAR and CRYMACHINA. Justin Timberlake would approve.
Then there’s a belated Xbox release of the timeline-restoring The End of the Sun – which we rather enjoyed – an even more belated release of Kemco’s mobile RPG Shelterra the Skyworld from 2013, ’80s-inspired isometric action RPG Kingdom of Night, the 2D Roman gladiator battler Dominus Gladiatus, and a reboot of the ZX Spectrum classic MANIC MINER – marred somewhat by the use of AI.
As it’s still attracting new players, 2019’s The Division 2 gains new DLC as well, in the form of the horror-inspired Echoes of Central Park. What a trooper.
New release trailers
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut
Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition (Switch 2)
Stellar Blade – Complete Edition (Switch 2)
Void/Breaker
Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition
GRAVHOUNDS
PIT OF GOBLIN
Dark Alley
Shelterra the Skyworld
Dominus Gladiatus
The Slormancer
The End of the Sun
Starlit World
MANIC MINER
Next of Kin: Epiphany
Outbreak: Dead City
New multiformat releases
- ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut
- Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Echoes of Central Park
- Void/Breaker
- PIT OF GOBLIN
- Outbreak: Dead City
- Dark Alley
- Dominus Gladiatus
- MANIC MINER
- Hasbro Games Junior Collection
- Next of Kin: Epiphany
- The Slormancer
- Ice Cream Simulator
- Shelterra the Skyworld
- Cat-Astrophy
- Kingdom of Night
- We are Eva
New on PSN
- Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition
- Let’s Sing 2027
- CRYMELIGHT
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
- Faraway
- Zero Caliber 2 Remastered
- Forefront
- House Builder 2
- Where the Seeds Fall
- LIGHT:Black Cat & Amnesia Girl
- K-Pop Rising – Dream to Shine
New on Xbox Store
- GRAVHOUNDS (Game Preview)
- The End of the Sun
- Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School
- Bowling Alley Simulator
- Kitties on Planets (Xbox Series)
- Hidden Cats in Beijing
- Honey Route (Xbox Series XS)
- Cat on the Jungle Path (Xbox Series)
- GeoJelly
- Math Duck+
- Starlit World
- BEACONFALL
- Chicken Invaders Collection
- Dont be Afraid 2: Escape the Nightmare
- SEEK
- Sora – Oasis Treasures
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Switch 2)
- Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered (Switch 2)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition (Switch 2)
- Moonlight Peaks – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Stellar Blade – Complete Edition (Switch 2)
- Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute
- Let’s Sing 2027 (Switch 2)
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Switch 2)
- Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection (Switch 2)
- K-Pop Rising – Dream To Shine
- Hasbro Games Junior Collection
Next week: TANUKI: Pon’s Summer, Barbie Rewind, Shrek 2 Remastered, SONIC PICO PARK, Warhammer Survivors, Prinny Party: Going Overboard, Pikmin 4 Switch 2 Edition, Metaphor: ReFantazio (Switch 2), Thronefall, RACCOIN: Chaos Max Edition, Hope in the City, Skygrid Courier, Leaf Blower Co., QUTAS67 – Qubic Ultimate Tap Adventure Simulator 2067, and BOMBANANA.