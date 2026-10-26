Out this week: Phantom Blade Zero, The Evercade Nexus, Village in the Shade, Croc 2, Mouthwashing, more

Helping to fill the colossal gap left by the lack of first-party PS5 titles is Phantom Blade Zero – a hack-and-slash RPG developed in China and powered by Unreal Engine 5, clearly aiming to repeat the success of Black Myth: Wukong and Stellar Blade. You play as Soul, an elite assassin who has been framed for murder and has only 66 days to live. It draws on Chinese martial arts and features a musical score created using traditional Chinese instruments.
Other notable releases this week include The Wolf Among Us Remastered – which features improved visuals, bonus content, playable deleted scenes and more – the free running prehistoric museum-set first-person horror Terrible Lizards, Nacon’s Unreal Engine 5-powered Hunting Simulator 3, and visual novel remake STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT. METRO Redux is about to gain a 4K PS5/Xbox Series upgrade too.
It’s a big week for Evercade, with new hardware and two new cartridges launching. That new hardware is the Evercade Nexus – a £169.99 premium handheld with a large screen and dual analogue sticks. It isn’t more powerful, but it will hopefully encourage more 3D games that rely on analogue controls. The Evercade back catalogue already includes several, such as Tomb Raider 3, Worms Armageddon, 40 Winks, Glover and Soul Reaver – all of which will gain a new lease of life. For those who don’t want to upgrade, the Evercade Wireless Controller is also out now and is compatible with the VS and Alpha.
The Evercade Nexus comes packaged with the Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack, which can also be purchased separately and is compatible with existing Evercade models. These aren’t emulated versions of Rare’s classic N64 platformers, but bespoke versions that include new features and restore lost content. The other launch title is DOOM – a bespoke version of the PC original featuring a wealth of additional map packs and modes, as well as split-screen support on the Evercade VS. These two cartridges are the most exciting we’ve seen on Evercade this year, and they look set to become big sellers. Hopefully, more N64 games will follow. The next cartridges, however, are James Pond Collection and The Last Ninja Collection, due in December.
On the subject of retro collections, Joe & Mac Retro Collection is out digitally this week on all formats, bringing together the three SNES/Super Famicom games and adding a new boss-rush mode alongside other extras. The retail release isn’t due until next year, sadly. Retro fans may also want to check out the remastered 3D platformer Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, pixel-art scrolling brawler Fallen City Brawl, brutal sprite-based FPS HYPERVIOLENT, and the King’s Field-inspired low-poly RPG Queen’s Domain.
Mouthwashing also has visuals inspired by the PS1, although this is a first-person horror game set aboard a stranded cargo spaceship. The PC version received very positive reviews. It’s one of many horror games due this week in time for Halloween. These include the mechanically expanded sequel Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy, cartoon-like detective mystery The Séance of Blake Manor, the loony bin escaping Asylum, spooky 3D platformer Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares, tile-laying puzzler Fangtopia, and escape-room thriller The Transference.
NIS America’s Village in the Shade also falls into this camp. It’s a farming adventure in which you take over a ramshackle farm and make improvements, not unlike Harvest Moon. There’s a twist, however: the town holds a sinister secret, and in return for the farmland, the townsfolk demand that you obey their rules – one of which is never to leave the town again.
Softening the mood somewhat is a trio of licensed games aimed at younger players: The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, Hello Kitty Party Land, and Dog Man: Bark in Action. All three are due out at retail, because what else are children going to spend their money on nowadays?
Then there’s alien-meat-factory-set Metroidvania Gennady, rage-inducing precision platformer HELLBOUND INC, roguelike FPS SULFUR, garden-tending party game Planted, minimalist skiing sim SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding, MMO-lite RPG Scramble Knights Online, and Titanium Court – a puzzle adventure so difficult to describe that the developer suggests players simply dive in.
New release trailers
Evercade Nexus
Phantom Blade Zero
The Wolf Among Us Remastered
Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos
Hunting Simulator 3
Joe & Mac Retro Collection
Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy
Fallen City Brawl
The Séance of Blake Manor
Mouthwashing
The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem
Queen’s Domain
Asylum
Terrible Lizards
HELLBOUND INC
HYPERVIOLENT
Planted
The Transference
SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding
Fangtopia
Titanium Court
Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares
Scramble Knights Online
STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT
Hello Kitty Party Land
Dog Man: Bark in Action
New multiformat releases
- The Wolf Among Us Remastered
- Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos
- Hunting Simulator 3
- Joe & Mac Retro Collection
- Farming Simulator 25: Beans & Alpacas Edition
- Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy
- Fallen City Brawl
- The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem
- Dog Man: Bark in Action
- The Séance of Blake Manor
- Mouthwashing
- Queen’s Domain
- Terrible Lizards
- Beyond The Evil
- HELLBOUND INC
- HYPERVIOLENT
- Planted!
- The Transference
- SNO: Ultimate Freeriding
- Asylum
- Love Love Mystery Club
- The Night of the Exorcism
- House Builder 2
- Corner Shop: NightShift
- The Zibbo Show
- Train Yard Builder
- Candy Shop Simulator
New on PSN
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Village in the Shade
- Fangtopia
- RV There Yet?
- Ultimate Wobble Run
- VOiD: Reshaped
- ANOMALITH
- Hunter’s Moon
- SimsalaGrimm – The Chaos Crystal
- PING REDUX
- Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle TAMAGOTORI Deluxe
- Titanium Court
New on Xbox Store
- Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares
- Ayasa: Shadows of Silence
- PAO PAO (Game Preview)
- Bao Bao’s Cozy Cleaning Services
- Bloom Busters
- Cozy Radiation Cleaner
- Sneaky Purr (Xbox Series)
- Treasure Tiger
- Fall Adventure
- Karate Survivor
- The Last Case
- Platypus Steps (Xbox Series)
- Primal Planet
- SULFUR
- Choice of Life: Floors
- Choice of Life: Samosbor
- Curse of Resthaven
- Love: Fall in Death
- The Abjuration Stand
- Cat Pipes: More Meow (Xbox Series)
- Ex-Master, Zombie
- Pinballoid Crush
- Scramble Knights Online (Game Preview)
- My Life: Zoo Vet
- Space Rock Breaker
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Marvel MaXimum Collection
- STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT (Switch 2)
- Hellraiser: Revival – Day One Edition (Switch 2)
- Layers Of Fear – The Final Masterpiece Edition (Switch 2)
- Hello Kitty Party Land Launch Edition (Switch 2)
- Minecraft (Switch 2)
- Dog Man: Bark in Action
- 9 R.I.P. sequel
- 9 R.I.P. & 9 R.I.P. sequel – Dual Pack
- Village in the Shade
- Village in the Shade (Switch 2)
- Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted: Muchi Muchi More Edition
- Elementallis
- Goodboy Galaxy
- Super Woden: Rally Edge
New Evercade cartridges
- DOOM
- Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack
Next week: Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Stellar Blade Complete Edition (Switch 2), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition (Switch 2), Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, Let’s Sing 2027, Next of Kin: Epiphany, LIGHT:Black Cat & Amnesia Girl, K-Pop Rising – Dream to Shine, Kingdom of Night, Yomawari: The Long Night Collection, Faraway, Hasbro Games Junior Collection, ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut, and Outbreak: Dead City.