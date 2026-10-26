Out this week: Phantom Blade Zero, The Evercade Nexus, Village in the Shade, Croc 2, Mouthwashing, more

Helping to fill the colossal gap left by the lack of first-party PS5 titles is Phantom Blade Zero – a hack-and-slash RPG developed in China and powered by Unreal Engine 5, clearly aiming to repeat the success of Black Myth: Wukong and Stellar Blade. You play as Soul, an elite assassin who has been framed for murder and has only 66 days to live. It draws on Chinese martial arts and features a musical score created using traditional Chinese instruments.

Other notable releases this week include The Wolf Among Us Remastered – which features improved visuals, bonus content, playable deleted scenes and more – the free running prehistoric museum-set first-person horror Terrible Lizards, Nacon’s Unreal Engine 5-powered Hunting Simulator 3, and visual novel remake STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT. METRO Redux is about to gain a 4K PS5/Xbox Series upgrade too.

It’s a big week for Evercade, with new hardware and two new cartridges launching. That new hardware is the Evercade Nexus – a £169.99 premium handheld with a large screen and dual analogue sticks. It isn’t more powerful, but it will hopefully encourage more 3D games that rely on analogue controls. The Evercade back catalogue already includes several, such as Tomb Raider 3, Worms Armageddon, 40 Winks, Glover and Soul Reaver – all of which will gain a new lease of life. For those who don’t want to upgrade, the Evercade Wireless Controller is also out now and is compatible with the VS and Alpha.

The Evercade Nexus comes packaged with the Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack, which can also be purchased separately and is compatible with existing Evercade models. These aren’t emulated versions of Rare’s classic N64 platformers, but bespoke versions that include new features and restore lost content. The other launch title is DOOM – a bespoke version of the PC original featuring a wealth of additional map packs and modes, as well as split-screen support on the Evercade VS. These two cartridges are the most exciting we’ve seen on Evercade this year, and they look set to become big sellers. Hopefully, more N64 games will follow. The next cartridges, however, are James Pond Collection and The Last Ninja Collection, due in December.

On the subject of retro collections, Joe & Mac Retro Collection is out digitally this week on all formats, bringing together the three SNES/Super Famicom games and adding a new boss-rush mode alongside other extras. The retail release isn’t due until next year, sadly. Retro fans may also want to check out the remastered 3D platformer Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, pixel-art scrolling brawler Fallen City Brawl, brutal sprite-based FPS HYPERVIOLENT, and the King’s Field-inspired low-poly RPG Queen’s Domain.

Mouthwashing also has visuals inspired by the PS1, although this is a first-person horror game set aboard a stranded cargo spaceship. The PC version received very positive reviews. It’s one of many horror games due this week in time for Halloween. These include the mechanically expanded sequel Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy, cartoon-like detective mystery The Séance of Blake Manor, the loony bin escaping Asylum, spooky 3D platformer Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares, tile-laying puzzler Fangtopia, and escape-room thriller The Transference.

NIS America’s Village in the Shade also falls into this camp. It’s a farming adventure in which you take over a ramshackle farm and make improvements, not unlike Harvest Moon. There’s a twist, however: the town holds a sinister secret, and in return for the farmland, the townsfolk demand that you obey their rules – one of which is never to leave the town again.

Softening the mood somewhat is a trio of licensed games aimed at younger players: The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, Hello Kitty Party Land, and Dog Man: Bark in Action. All three are due out at retail, because what else are children going to spend their money on nowadays?

Then there’s alien-meat-factory-set Metroidvania Gennady, rage-inducing precision platformer HELLBOUND INC, roguelike FPS SULFUR, garden-tending party game Planted, minimalist skiing sim SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding, MMO-lite RPG Scramble Knights Online, and Titanium Court – a puzzle adventure so difficult to describe that the developer suggests players simply dive in.

New release trailers

Evercade Nexus



Phantom Blade Zero

The Wolf Among Us Remastered

Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos



Hunting Simulator 3

Joe & Mac Retro Collection

Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy

Fallen City Brawl

The Séance of Blake Manor

Mouthwashing

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem



Queen’s Domain

Asylum



Terrible Lizards

HELLBOUND INC

HYPERVIOLENT

Planted



The Transference

SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding

Fangtopia

Titanium Court



Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares

Scramble Knights Online

STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT

Hello Kitty Party Land

Dog Man: Bark in Action

New multiformat releases

The Wolf Among Us Remastered

Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos

Hunting Simulator 3

Joe & Mac Retro Collection

Farming Simulator 25: Beans & Alpacas Edition

Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy

Fallen City Brawl

The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem

Dog Man: Bark in Action

The Séance of Blake Manor

Mouthwashing

Queen’s Domain

Terrible Lizards

Beyond The Evil

HELLBOUND INC

HYPERVIOLENT

Planted!

The Transference

SNO: Ultimate Freeriding

Asylum

Love Love Mystery Club

The Night of the Exorcism

House Builder 2

Corner Shop: NightShift

The Zibbo Show

Train Yard Builder

Candy Shop Simulator

New on PSN

Phantom Blade Zero

Village in the Shade

Fangtopia

RV There Yet?

Ultimate Wobble Run

VOiD: Reshaped

ANOMALITH

Hunter’s Moon

SimsalaGrimm – The Chaos Crystal

PING REDUX

Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle TAMAGOTORI Deluxe

Titanium Court

New on Xbox Store

Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares

Ayasa: Shadows of Silence

PAO PAO (Game Preview)

Bao Bao’s Cozy Cleaning Services

Bloom Busters

Cozy Radiation Cleaner

Sneaky Purr (Xbox Series)

Treasure Tiger

Fall Adventure

Karate Survivor

The Last Case

Platypus Steps (Xbox Series)

Primal Planet

SULFUR

Choice of Life: Floors

Choice of Life: Samosbor

Curse of Resthaven

Love: Fall in Death

The Abjuration Stand

Cat Pipes: More Meow (Xbox Series)

Ex-Master, Zombie

Pinballoid Crush

Scramble Knights Online (Game Preview)

My Life: Zoo Vet

Space Rock Breaker

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Marvel MaXimum Collection

STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT (Switch 2)

Hellraiser: Revival – Day One Edition (Switch 2)

Layers Of Fear – The Final Masterpiece Edition (Switch 2)

Hello Kitty Party Land Launch Edition (Switch 2)

Minecraft (Switch 2)

Dog Man: Bark in Action

9 R.I.P. sequel

9 R.I.P. & 9 R.I.P. sequel – Dual Pack

Village in the Shade

Village in the Shade (Switch 2)

Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted: Muchi Muchi More Edition

Elementallis

Goodboy Galaxy

Super Woden: Rally Edge

New Evercade cartridges

DOOM

Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack

Next week: Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Stellar Blade Complete Edition (Switch 2), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition (Switch 2), Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, Let’s Sing 2027, Next of Kin: Epiphany, LIGHT:Black Cat & Amnesia Girl, K-Pop Rising – Dream to Shine, Kingdom of Night, Yomawari: The Long Night Collection, Faraway, Hasbro Games Junior Collection, ZERO PARADES: Director’s Cut, and Outbreak: Dead City.