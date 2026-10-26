Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 shoots straight to no.1, joined by four other new releases

As is tradition, the latest Call of Duty has shot straight to the top of the UK retail chart.

Usually, EA Sports FC and Call of Duty spend the rest of the year battling it out for no.1, but with Zelda: Ocarina of Time and GTA VI due out in the coming weeks, EA and Activision may have a challenge on their hands.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is also no.1 in the PS5 and Xbox Series charts, coming as no surprise. As there’s still no Switch 2 chart, it’s unclear how well it performed on Nintendo’s platform.

New release Nintendo Switch Sports Resort did however claim #2 in the all formats top 40. EA Sports FC 27 fell to #3, and then at #4 it’s another new arrival: Final Fantasy: Resonance. Square-Enix’s latest 2D-HD RPG also took #5 in the Switch chart and #3 in the PS5 chart.

Positions #5 and #6 remain unchanged, held by Star Wars: Galactic Racer and the Switch 2’s Mario Kart World.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse manages to reside within the top ten for a second week, now at #7. It’s still knocking around the Switch top ten, too, currently at #6.

Minecraft on Switch returned to the top ten at #7, also topping the Switch chart. The new Switch 2 version is due out later this week.

Position #8 is another re-entry, being LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight at #9 – up from #23. The top ten’s fourth new entry is Planet Zoo 2 at #10, published by Fireshine. It’s also in at #8 in the PS5 top ten and #6 in the Xbox Series chart.

One other new release entered the top 40: Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest at #17, published by Trailmark Games. It took #8 in the Switch chart also, outselling Just Dance 2026.

Over in the boxed PC chart, meanwhile, Onimusha: Way of the Sword returned to no.1 while Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve flew in at #6.