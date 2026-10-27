Village in the Shade review

The classic video game trope of a protagonist suffering from amnesia features in this peculiar yet inviting hybrid of farming sim and horror adventure. It’s used to much better effect than in most indie horror games, serving not only as one of many threads to unravel but also as a source of intrigue from the outset. It doesn’t take long to realise that Village in the Shade does a lot of things differently, especially when it comes to genre staples.

We’re introduced to a young girl who wanders into a quaint but clearly undermaintained rural Asian village. The roads in particular are in dire need of repair, cracked and close to being overrun with weeds. This mysterious girl, referred to as Ame by default, is welcomed by Rin – an older girl who’s something of a self-appointed mayor. She believes she knows what’s best for both the village and its residents, and is keen to put Ame to work on a dilapidated farm in return for becoming part of this welcoming community. Ame is promised rewards for her toil, but her stay comes with a bunch of rules that must never be broken. These include returning home by 11pm, avoiding speaking to strangers and never leaving the village again. Other rules are slightly more ambiguous, such as “refusing to seek something that has become lost”. Why, it’s almost as if the village is harbouring a secret of some sort.

Skipping the obvious conclusion, there is indeed a mystery to unravel here. Discovering what’s going on in the village at night, however, involves breaking the rules that every villager must follow. These opportunities arise at key points in the storyline, with plenty of busywork and exploration to undertake before a cut-scene occurs – usually during the small hours when Ame is awoken by a knock on the door, or when she steps outside to greet a new day.

The village and its surrounding areas, including a quarry and mountainside, are hand-drawn and nothing short of majestic. They’re rich in detail, with effects such as passing clouds and sunlight shining through the trees, and common wildlife sightings. It’s a world you’ll want to explore, and just large enough to become lost in thanks to its slightly maze-like design. Thankfully, the map also shows NPC movement in real time – particularly useful when turning in errands and quests from the village bulletin board.

Mostly, though, you’re going to be tending to the farm. If you’ve played any of the Harvest Moon games, you’ll notice many similarities, right down to starting with a field full of weeds, logs and rocks to clear. The soil must be cultivated and seeds sown before the crops are watered every day, with more seeds available from the store. It’s also here that you’ll find two unique items to purchase each day, à la Animal Crossing. A workbench allows you to make fences, furniture and more, while an anvil is used to upgrade tools. Although Ame has a stamina gauge, most tasks have been simplified—just holding down the X button will result in copious weeds being whacked and vegetables harvested, ready to be lobbed into the shipping container. It’s very easy to make money, as forageable items can be found on almost every screen. Birds, too, will sometimes leave valuable items behind before scattering. The controls are intuitive, complete with modern touches such as strafing and the ability to relocate items.

If you’re thinking this doesn’t sound all that different from the countless farming sims out there, you’re right—it has borrowed from, and more crucially learned from, the best. The difference here is the sense of unease, brought on by the fear of breaking the rules and angering Rin and the other villagers, who firmly believe they’ll be left to suffer if someone steps out of line. It isn’t long before you discover that a few other villagers have broken the rules over the years and are keen to share their secrets with you. Rin aside, they’re a generally friendly bunch, including a child who often turns up at the farm to pet your chickens and an elderly gent who runs the local restaurant. There’s a clinic too, which is where you’ll end up if things take a turn for the worse—usually with the option to retry scenes so that you don’t lose too much progress. As a side note, some scenes are a little gruesome, so parents should take note of the 18+ age rating.

Like a lifestyle sim, there’s plenty to get stuck into outside of farming. You’re given a fishing rod early on, with bait introduced later, and there are various spots at which to fish. Villagers can be given gifts to improve your standing with them, while more of the village unlocks as the seasons change, expanding into areas where it’s possible to hunt. One of the trophies mentions a badminton mini-game, which I wasn’t able to try before penning this review, but offers a good indication of the kinds of pursuits reserved for the game’s second half.

If there’s a problem here, it’s the pacing. You’re required to invest an hour or two in the farm and other busywork – the quarry has multiple floors to mine, yielding various crafting materials – before major plot points unfold. At one point, a load of errands are dumped on Ame as punishment. Although they unlock a few new features, such as a shrine, fatigue started to set in here too. It’s very much an experience intended to captivate you and hold your attention for long spells, which it does admirably, even if it never lets you focus squarely on either improving the farm or unravelling the mystery. The loop is nevertheless compelling; a literal loop through the town once per day, in this instance, just to forage and see what’s new.

By combining elements from two remarkably different genres and applying a few surprise twists – along with the lavish presentation able to, more or less, justify the £49.99 price point – Village in the Shade proves a worthy investment of your time, being one of the longer horror experiences around. If you’re willing to keep an open mind and don’t find the rigmarole of turning forgotten fields into a flourishing farming business too off-putting, it’ll serve you well long after Halloween has passed. Get ready to unsettle down.

Nippon Ichi Software’s Village in the Shade is out on 27th October for PS5, Switch 2 and Switch. A PC version is also available. Published by NIS America.