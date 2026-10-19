Out this week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Final Fantasy Resonance, Stupid Never Dies, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, more

It’s new Call of Duty time once more. If you’re thinking this annual tradition has come around earlier this year, then you’re right – November is usually reserved for new entries. The ripples caused by GTA 6 are in full effect; not even the second-biggest name in gaming is safe.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes us to South Korea for a darker tale, with a young squad trying to survive on the front lines. Captain Price, meanwhile, finds himself hunted while on an off-the-books mission. There’s no Zombies this year; instead, we’re in for the extraction shooter mode DMZ. This is also the first entry in the franchise to hit a Nintendo platform since Ghosts on Wii U, way back in 2013. According to IGN, Modern Warfare 4’s campaign on Switch 2 runs at 30fps in 4K, while MP is targeting 60fps – with a minor visual downgrade helping keep things smooth.

On the subject of Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is out this week, featuring 12 different sports and online play. A few pursuits, such as skateboarding, use the Joy-Con’s mouse mode, and there’s a whole island to explore and photograph via the Prop Plane.

Then there’s the multiformat Final Fantasy Resonance – the first HD‑2D Final Fantasy, which is said to offer a traditional FF experience with all the elements the franchise is renowned for, from airships to moogles. It’s out digitally and physically this Thursday.

Over on the PS5, we can expect the SEGA published zombie-starring dungeon crawler Stupid Never Dies – in which it’s possible to snack on monsters to gain their skills – the physics-heavy racer BeamNG.drive, the Borderlands-style co-op looter shooter Mycopunk, new versions of the cutesy shooter duo Cotton Reboot and Cotton High Tension, and the prison-set RPG Back to the Dawn.

Also look out for the ice hockey RPG Shoresy: Legends of the North, psychological horror FIRE AND ASHES, co-op climbing game PEAK, gory ‘n grungy roguelike Mortal Sin, story-driven explorative adventure Hail to the Rainbow, and the dark sci-fi adventure Moadra.

Flying under the radar somewhat is The Killing Stone – a strategic affair which involves travelling to the Arctic Circle to save your family from demons. Curiously, there’s a choice between 17th-century and modern voice acting. Younger gamers, meanwhile, may want to investigate Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest – based on the popular book series.

Ratalaika are back with another retro re-release too. This time it’s Vixen 357 – a Mega Drive mecha RPG, now available in English for the first time.

New release trailers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Final Fantasy Resonance

Stupid Never Dies

BeamNG.drive

Hail to the Rainbow

Mycopunk

Cotton Reboot!

PEAK

Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest

FIRE AND ASHES

We Were Here Tomorrow

Darkenstein 3D

Moadra

Mortal Sin

The Killing Stone

Vixen 357

New multiformat releases

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Final Fantasy Resonance

Shoresy: Legends of the North

PEAK

Hail to the Rainbow

Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest

FIRE AND ASHES

We Were Here Tomorrow

Moadra

Mycopunk

Mortal Sin

The Killing Stone

Darkenstein 3D Director’s Cut

House 2

Carry The Glass

The Walking Trade

Vixen 357

New on PSN

Stupid Never Dies

BeamNG.drive

Back to the Dawn

Island Market Simulator

Frankenstein: Awakening of Horror

DEMONS’ NIGHT FEVER

Cotton Reboot! High Tension!

Cotton Reboot!

DuneCrawl

New on Xbox Store

Candlemates

Family Journey: Hidden Across The World Collector’s Edition

Christmas Across America Collector’s Edition

Cruise Adventure: Hidden Journey Collector’s Edition

Elite Sports Gaming Football

CyberBot: Zero (Xbox Series)

Dreadway

Entwined: Strings of Deception

Spray Trace (Xbox One)

Tidy Up the Flower Shop

Omni Growth

Railroad Swap (Xbox Series)

Seahorse Soap Patrol

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 – Switch 2

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort – Switch 2

MIO: MEMORIES IN ORBIT – Switch 2

Deer & Boy: Deluxe Edition

Final Fantasy Resonance

Truck Driver: Gold Edtion

MIO: MEMORIES IN ORBIT

Next week: The Evercade Nexus, Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack (Evercade), DOOM (Evercade), Fangtopia, Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, Phantom Blade Zero, Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy, The Séance of Blake Manor, Fallen City Brawl, SimsalaGrimm – The Chaos Crystal, Joe & Mac Retro Collection, Village in the Shade, HYPERVIOLENT, Hunting Simulator 3, The Zibbo Show, The Transference, Planted, The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, The Last Case, Choice of Life: Samosbor, Queen’s Domain, Dog Man: Bark in Action, Gennady, STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT, Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares, Train Yard Builder, Love Love Mystery Club, Corner Shop: NightShift, VOiD: Reshaped, 9 R.I.P. sequel, and Glendies,