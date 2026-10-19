Out this week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Final Fantasy Resonance, Stupid Never Dies, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, more

It’s new Call of Duty time once more. If you’re thinking this annual tradition has come around earlier this year, then you’re right – November is usually reserved for new entries. The ripples caused by GTA 6 are in full effect; not even the second-biggest name in gaming is safe.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes us to South Korea for a darker tale, with a young squad trying to survive on the front lines. Captain Price, meanwhile, finds himself hunted while on an off-the-books mission. There’s no Zombies this year; instead, we’re in for the extraction shooter mode DMZ. This is also the first entry in the franchise to hit a Nintendo platform since Ghosts on Wii U, way back in 2013. According to IGN, Modern Warfare 4’s campaign on Switch 2 runs at 30fps in 4K, while MP is targeting 60fps – with a minor visual downgrade helping keep things smooth.
On the subject of Switch 2, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is out this week, featuring 12 different sports and online play. A few pursuits, such as skateboarding, use the Joy-Con’s mouse mode, and there’s a whole island to explore and photograph via the Prop Plane.
Then there’s the multiformat Final Fantasy Resonance – the first HD‑2D Final Fantasy, which is said to offer a traditional FF experience with all the elements the franchise is renowned for, from airships to moogles. It’s out digitally and physically this Thursday.
Over on the PS5, we can expect the SEGA published zombie-starring dungeon crawler Stupid Never Dies – in which it’s possible to snack on monsters to gain their skills – the physics-heavy racer BeamNG.drive, the Borderlands-style co-op looter shooter Mycopunk, new versions of the cutesy shooter duo Cotton Reboot and Cotton High Tension, and the prison-set RPG Back to the Dawn.
Also look out for the ice hockey RPG Shoresy: Legends of the North, psychological horror FIRE AND ASHES, co-op climbing game PEAK, gory ‘n grungy roguelike Mortal Sin, story-driven explorative adventure Hail to the Rainbow, and the dark sci-fi adventure Moadra.
Flying under the radar somewhat is The Killing Stone – a strategic affair which involves travelling to the Arctic Circle to save your family from demons. Curiously, there’s a choice between 17th-century and modern voice acting. Younger gamers, meanwhile, may want to investigate Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest – based on the popular book series.
Ratalaika are back with another retro re-release too. This time it’s Vixen 357 – a Mega Drive mecha RPG, now available in English for the first time.
New release trailers
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
Final Fantasy Resonance
Stupid Never Dies
BeamNG.drive
Hail to the Rainbow
Mycopunk
Cotton Reboot!
PEAK
Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest
FIRE AND ASHES
We Were Here Tomorrow
Darkenstein 3D
Moadra
Mortal Sin
The Killing Stone
Vixen 357
New multiformat releases
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Shoresy: Legends of the North
- PEAK
- Hail to the Rainbow
- Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest
- FIRE AND ASHES
- We Were Here Tomorrow
- Moadra
- Mycopunk
- Mortal Sin
- The Killing Stone
- Darkenstein 3D Director’s Cut
- House 2
- Carry The Glass
- The Walking Trade
- Vixen 357
New on PSN
- Stupid Never Dies
- BeamNG.drive
- Back to the Dawn
- Island Market Simulator
- Frankenstein: Awakening of Horror
- DEMONS’ NIGHT FEVER
- Cotton Reboot! High Tension!
- Cotton Reboot!
- DuneCrawl
New on Xbox Store
- Candlemates
- Family Journey: Hidden Across The World Collector’s Edition
- Christmas Across America Collector’s Edition
- Cruise Adventure: Hidden Journey Collector’s Edition
- Elite Sports Gaming Football
- CyberBot: Zero (Xbox Series)
- Dreadway
- Entwined: Strings of Deception
- Spray Trace (Xbox One)
- Tidy Up the Flower Shop
- Omni Growth
- Railroad Swap (Xbox Series)
- Seahorse Soap Patrol
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 – Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort – Switch 2
- MIO: MEMORIES IN ORBIT – Switch 2
- Deer & Boy: Deluxe Edition
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Truck Driver: Gold Edtion
- MIO: MEMORIES IN ORBIT
Next week: The Evercade Nexus, Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack (Evercade), DOOM (Evercade), Fangtopia, Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, Phantom Blade Zero, Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy, The Séance of Blake Manor, Fallen City Brawl, SimsalaGrimm – The Chaos Crystal, Joe & Mac Retro Collection, Village in the Shade, HYPERVIOLENT, Hunting Simulator 3, The Zibbo Show, The Transference, Planted, The Cat in the Hat: Rainy Day Mayhem, The Last Case, Choice of Life: Samosbor, Queen’s Domain, Dog Man: Bark in Action, Gennady, STEINS;GATE RE:BOOT, Bobo and the Chest of Nightmares, Train Yard Builder, Love Love Mystery Club, Corner Shop: NightShift, VOiD: Reshaped, 9 R.I.P. sequel, and Glendies,