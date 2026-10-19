CONTROL Resonant, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Valor Mortis, and Toy Story debut within the UK top ten

For a second week running, the UK retail (physical) chart sees a smattering of new releases within the top ten.

For a second consecutive week also, none were able to take EA Sports FC 27’s place at the top of the all formats top 40. EA’s sports sim remains no.1 in the PS5, PS4 and Xbox One charts, too – but not on Switch, as there’s a brand new chart topper there.

The highest charting new release in the all formats top 40 was CONTROL Resonant at #2. Not bad going seeing this physical release is trailing behind the digital release by around a month. It took the same position in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts as well, outselling Gears of War: E-Day physically last week.

Konami takes #3 with Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse – the first new entry in the franchise for quite some time. It managed to top the Switch chart (there’s no Switch 2 version, which likely helped) and showed at #4 on PS5 and #5 on Xbox Series.

The mouthful that is Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition debuted at #4, published by Atari. It’s also in at #6 on Switch, #5 on PS5, and #10 on PS4. This would suggest it has had a strong launch. We wonder if Atari are looking to grab The Simpsons license for a similar retro round-up to coincide with the upcoming movie sequel.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer dropped from #2 to #5 during its second week on sale. Mario Kart World held onto #6, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream moved up to #7, while Marvel’s Wolverine fell one position to #8.

At #9 it’s another new arrival in the form of the Fireshine published Valor Mortis. It can be found in the PS5 and Xbox Series top tens too, taking #7 and #10 respectively. For those curious, that means there are four new entries in the PS5 top ten this week and three on Xbox Series.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition rounds off this week’s all formats top ten, up from #17. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition sticks around at #14, incidentally.

Gears of War: E-Day and KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III] both departed the top ten, meanwhile, falling heavily to #27 and #31.

A few other new arrivals made a dent in the chart. The budget priced (£25) Tales of Eternia Remastered claimed #15 (#19 in the Switch top 20), while Bluey’s Happy Snaps sits at #34.

Ubisoft’s Just Dance: Decades of Hits is off to a typically slow start, debuting solely in the Switch chart at #14. Expect it to rise in the coming weeks.

Look forward to another busy chart next Monday, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, Final Fantasy Resonance, and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort are all due out physically in the coming days. If anything can topple EA Sports FC, it’s Call of Duty.