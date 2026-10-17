A Kickstarter is planned for a new Dizzy collection on Mega Drive  

To mark the 40th anniversary of the retro platforming star Dizzy, Philip and Andrew Oliver have announced a Kickstarter for a new SEGA Mega Drive collection.

The Eggcellent Dizzy Collection features Dizzy the Adventurer, PANIC! Dizzy, and Go! Dizzy Go! in a single cartridge. This is the same trio that graced 1993’s The Excellent Dizzy Collection for the SEGA Game Gear – a European exclusive for the handheld.

Dizzy the Adventurer is a puzzle platformer, PANIC! Dizzy is a block chucking puzzler similar to Magical Drop et al, while Go! Dizzy Go! is a maze game. They originally graced various formats back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, finding success mostly in Europe. American gamers never really took to Dizzy the same way.

The Kickstarter page went live today (17th Oct) during the Crash Live event. There’s no word on stretch goals just yet, but it looks like we’re in for a boxed physical copy – hopefully with a manual and other trinkets.