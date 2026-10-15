1999 racer Re-Volt is being re-released, although not through modern day Acclaim…

As much as we’d love to see modern-day Acclaim revive some of their old franchises, that doesn’t appear to be something we expect any time soon. So much time has passed that most of their IP is either lost or has already seen a re-release – such as Turok and Shadow Man.

Re-Volt has managed to elude their grasp, too, as H2 Interactive has announced plans to re-release the 1999 arcade-style RC racer on “PlayStation” and Switch.

It appears to be a conversion of the PC version with a few enhancements, such as a mini map and the ability to carry more power-ups. Four player split-screen will feature also.

As before, it has 28 different RC cars to control, along with racetracks set in such locations as a toy shop, supermarket, and a museum. Modes include time trial, stunt arena, and a championship tournament.

H2 Interactive are planning a physical Switch release with a metal slipcase, stickers, manual, and two soundtrack CDs. The $29.99 (£24) price tag seems very reasonable.

There isn’t long to wait for the digital release, with a 5th Nov launch planned. This is turning out to be an extremely busy day for new releases, with the likes of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition, and Stellar Blade Complete Edition due.

The original Re-Volt was a modest hit for Acclaim in 1999, with the N64 and Dreamcast versions proving popular. Rather than call the PS2 sequel Re-Volt 2, however, Acclaim instead settled on the name RC Revenge, leading to some confusion while killing any momentum the franchise had.