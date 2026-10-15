Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4, Tales of Eternia Remastered, Tormented Souls 2, The Witch’s Bakery, and House Flipper 2 hit the Switch 2

Last week gave us KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I～III] courtesy of Square-Enix. This week it’s Capcom’s turn with a trio of Resident Evil remakes: Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition. They’re priced differently, with RE3 being the cheapest and RE4 the most expensive, and include a mixture of costume DLC.

Another survival horror experience hitting the Switch 2 is Tormented Souls 2. The PS5/Xbox Series versions, which launched almost exactly a year ago, were well received.

Loosely continuing the theme of horror, there’s Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse – a new entry in the series, developed by Evil Empire, who worked on the Dead Cells expansion Return to Castlevania. The Metacritic score sits at an impressive 86% currently, although there is some discourse surrounding how little it innovates.

“Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is the perfect resurrection for the franchise. Not only does the game capture the spirit of the series, but it expands on elements to create one of the finest examples in the genre. With its tight combat and wonderful world design, this is a killer comeback for the legendary series,” said COG Connected.

We must also clear the stage for Ratatan – a spiritual successor to the PSPs Patapon, now with a roguelike twist. The idea is to command an army through rhythm while collecting resources to upgrade their weapons and stats. Along the way, cards can be gained that bestow various elemental abilities. Once a run is over, you’re cast back to the beginning – although not without the chance to upgrade, making the earlier stages a breeze.

“It will please fans of the developer’s previous rhythm-action strategy, while offering something fresh and challenging for newcomers. It’s a bit light and can feel too chaotic at times, but it’s easily one of the most unique titles on Switch 2,” was Nintendo Life’s verdict.

On the subject of the PSP, Bandai Namco’s RPG Tales of Eternia gains a reasonably priced remaster on both Switch and Switch 2. It adds a few modern features such as auto-battling.

This week also sees a belated release of SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide on Switch, the sixty year spanning Just Dance: Decades of Hits, the title flipping puzzler Walk the Frog, and the photography adventure Bluey’s Happy Snaps. The long-in-the-tooth LEGO Harry Potter Collection comes to Switch 2 also, while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer gains an expanded re-release. Then there’s House Flipper 2 for Switch 2, which offers an online 2-4 player co-op mode.

Another cosy experience is the 2D The Witch’s Bakery, based around a loop of baking while serving customers, building relationships with city folks at night, and then preparing for the next day while customising the bakery. It’s due both digitally and physically this week.

The same goes for Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition. These can be purchased singularly or in a package on the eShop. Retro Roundup includes multiple versions of Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! (1999), Toy Story 2 (1999), Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000), Toy Story Racer (2001), and A Bug’s Life (1998). Toy Story 3 Complete Edition meanwhile is a remaster of the pretty good 2010 movie tie-in.

We can also expect Arcade Archives THUNDERCADE – a Seta shooter from 1987 – an untranslated release of Console Archives THE DRUG STORE, and Arcade Archives 2 Stinger from the ever dependable Hamster. Seta is a new addition, we believe, meaning we’re likely going to see more of their past works re-released.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

Ratatan – £31.49 (Switch 2)

Ratatan is a rhythm roguelike action game that combines rhythm games and side-scrolling action, with online co-op gameplay supporting up to 4 players.

An intense battle unfolds with over 100 characters fighting in a massive melee.

Defeat the enemies by riding the rhythm of Ratatan’s catchy, toe-tapping soundtrack in this delightful, heartfelt adventure!

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – £34.99 (Switch 2)

An unprecedented biological disaster that strikes Raccoon City drags rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, a college student who has come to town to visit her brother, into a tragedy unlike any they’ve ever faced. Amid this extreme situation where the living dead devour humans, will the two of them manage to survive?

An immersive gaming experience switched to over-the-shoulder perspective, the terror of zombies brought to life by the latest technology, and a story with even greater depth. Featuring a wealth of existing downloadable content, the game is reborn.

Resident Evil 3 – £24.99 (Switch 2)

Raccoon City lies in ruins following an unprecedented biological disaster. Told from the perspective of Jill Valentine, a survivor of the special forces unit S.T.A.R.S., this is the story of the beginning and end of the Raccoon City Incident.

As the viral infection spreads through the city with every passing moment, “Nemesis,” the most fearsome assassin, stands in the way of Jill, who knows the dark secrets of Umbrella Corporation.

Can she escape this desperate threat? An extreme survival horror experience is reborn here from an over-the-shoulder perspective with cutting-edge technology and a deeper story.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition – £44.99 (Switch 2)

Six years after the Raccoon City Incident, Leon S. Kennedy—now a U.S. agent—embarks on a harrowing mission to locate and rescue the president’s daughter. Can he survive the madness of the villagers, who have been transformed into monstrous cultists?

While retaining the over-the-shoulder perspective, the game offers a more refined and immersive experience, the threat of the Las Plagas parasite brought to life with the latest technology, and a story with even greater depth.

In addition to “Separate Ways,” another mission woven into the background of the main story, the game also includes a wealth of existing downloadable content.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – £34.99

How do you stop the two biggest egos of the Seven Seas from fighting? A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly mayhem all over Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob and Patrick will need all their skills, bravery and – dare I say – wit, to return life to what passes for normal in their undersea home. Join Bikini Bottom’s most notorious duo on their ghostliest adventure yet!

The Witch’s Bakery – £16.99 (Switch 2)

The Witch’s Bakery – £16.99

You play as Lunne, who has just arrived in the city! Each day is split into three phases:

-Daytime, where Lunne manages her bakery and serves clients with her team of friends.

-Evening, where Lunne explores Paris, builds relationships, discovers the city’s secrets and goes inside her friends’ troubled heart.

– Night, where Lunne rests, improves her magic, decorates her bakery and spends time in her cosy atelier.

The story progresses through the days as you earn experience, money, and fame, meet new friends and heal their heart.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse – £24.98

Medieval Paris, Where the Tolling Bells Herald the End

1499. Paris is engulfed in flames as monstrous creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows.

Trevor Belmont, the hero who defeated Dracula, ventures into the burning streets with his daughter, Rose Belmont. Armed with the legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, they hunt down the beasts bleeding from the looming castle.

Rose is soon swept up in the dark conspiracy that lurks beneath. Will she succeed in saving Paris from devastation?

Just Dance: Decades of Hits

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE SPANNING 6 DECADES Each decade features its own visual identity and carefully curated tracklist, letting you jump between musical eras or build the ultimate throwback-to-modern playlist in one seamless experience. Discover it all through the all-new Adventure Mode, a cheerful story-driven journey that has you dancing your way through the decades

Bluey’s Happy Snaps – £34.99 (Switch 2)

Bluey’s Happy Snaps – £34.99

Play, explore, and capture moments with Bluey and Bingo in this photo-powered adventure across familiar spots from the show. Snap memories solo or side-by-side with a second player, discover Australian wildlife, and turn in-game moments into real fun for Real Life.

Tormented Souls 2 – £24.99 (Switch 2)

Following the harrowing events at Wildberger Hospital, Caroline Walker hopes for a normal life with her sister, Anna. Yet in the months that follow, Anna is haunted by visions of violence and death, compelling her to create disturbing drawings that rapidly manifest into horrifying reality.

Desperate to free her of this affliction, Caroline travels to the remote town of Villa Hess and a mysterious clinic nestled deep within the mountains of southern Chile. But behind the warm smiles of the facility’s serene staff lies a sickening truth, and the sisters soon find themselves at the center of an entirely new nightmare…

The Jackbox Party Pack 12 – £24.99

Our team of Chicago comedians and party wizards set out to create all-new concepts that bring the thrill to holiday gatherings, dinner parties, game nights, and happy hours. Travel between joke-writing, photo alteration, absurd disputes, and fact battles to create a night perfectly suited to your crowd.

House Flipper 2 – £TBA (Switch 2)

Clean your worries away with this relaxing renovation simulator! Buy, fix, sell, and become a local legend. Or grab your power tools and build anything from scratch! With the online 2-4 players co-op mode, you can play both in sandbox and story mode together.

Tales of Eternia Remastered – £24.99 (Switch 2)

Tales of Eternia Remastered – £24.99

Journey to Eternia, a world split into two isolated realms, Inferia and Celestia.

In the remote Inferian village of Rasheans, Reid Hershel and his childhood friend Farah Oersted meet a mysterious girl named Meredy. During their journey to discover Meredy’s origins, the group discovers that a collision called the “Great Fall” threatens both Inferia and Celesita.

Harnessing the power of elemental spirits known as the Greater Craymels, Reid and his companions embark on an epic journey to save the two realms from catastrophe.

Prison Run and Gun – £2.99

Get out of the prison and try not to die!

Take advantage of the chaos in the prison to fight your way through 30 levels, testing your wits and reflexes as you face explosions, heavy gunfire and deadly obstacles in a bid to reclaim your freedom!

Chained Beasts – £17.99

Step into the Colosseum chained to your friends. Chained Beasts is a co-op gladiator roguelike for 1-4 players, combining brutal combat with teamwork and slapstick moments. Can you gather your friends, crush your enemies, win the crowd and gain your freedom?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Holiday Play Edition – £34.99 (Switch 2)

Dash into the enchanting world of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and embark on a quest to save Christmas in this magical adventure inspired by the animated classic! Journey through Rudolph’s winter wonderlands as you help Rudolph and his friends overcome challenges, enjoy joyful exploration, and experience cooperative gameplay in a festive adventure for the whole family.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – £39.99 (Switch 2)

The LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection brings LEGO® Harry Potter™: Years 1-4 and LEGO® Harry Potter™: Years 5-7 remastered for the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system! This compilation unites the creative prowess of the LEGO Group and the expansive world of Harry Potter with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy.

Disney/Pixar Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition Double Pack – £35.75 (Switch 2)

Disney/Pixar Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition Double Pack – £35.75

Get all the toys in the toy chest with this double pack, featuring both Toy Story: Retro Roundup! and Toy Story 3 Complete Edition. Play as classic characters as you navigate familiar worlds and take on challenges inspired by the films. Toy Story: Retro Roundup! includes 11 classic games, with both console and handheld versions of four Toy Story games, along with A Bug’s Life. Toy Story 3 Complete Edition brings back the fan-favorite 3D adventure for modern consoles.

Next week: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, DEMONS’ NIGHT FEVER, ONE PIECE: Grand Gourmet, Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest, and Frostpunk.