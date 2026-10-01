The Witcher 3 Remastered, Minecraft Dungeons II, Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete, and Moros Protocol hit the Switch 2

The Switch 2 is in for a bunch of remasters and re-releases over the next two weeks, most of which fall into the RPG genre. Indeed, there’s quite a bit of overlap. Seeing the Kingdom Hearts franchise re-release the same day as Epic Mickey Rebrushed is certainly quite the coincidence too.

How is anyone meant to find the time to play them all? Well, it’s likely assumed that some people will have played a few before. The new coat of paint is to lure in those who missed them the first time round, or anyone looking to revisit.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered debuts on Switch 2 this week, available as a free upgrade for those who own the Switch version or as a £45.99 download. Expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine are now included and the combat system has been improved. Critics are seemingly enamoured with this remaster, resulting in a lofty 94% Metacritic score so far. Pocket Tactics even went as far as saying the Switch 2 is the best place to experience this colossal time sink.

There’s Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered too, which brings together content from the 2001 base game and 2003’s Xtreme Legends, all recreated using UE5. This was the entry in the franchise that set the foundation for years to come.

Middle-earth: Shadow Bundle was announced just days ago. This is a double pack featuring Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition and Shadow of War: Definitive Edition, both handled by Aspyr rather than WB. This marks the first time these two brutal LotR open-world adventures have graced a Nintendo platform, and they’re available singularly. There’s a 50% discount if you’re quick.

Then from Square-Enix there’s native Switch 2 versions of their 2D-HD RPGs OCTOPATH TRAVELER and OCTOPATH TRAVELER II. They’re £49.99 each, or £59.99 in a bundle. Yeah, we had to do a double take, too.

As for games shiny and new, there’s Minecraft Dungeons II – not just on Switch 2, but the original Switch as well. We reviewed the PS5 version in time for launch, finding it to be a casual but enjoyable co-op focused RPG. The boss fights and main mission objectives aren’t anything too imaginative, though, and it’s doubtful that the developers can get away with copying the formula for a third time. The lack of a weapon and armour crafting system feels like a missed opportunity.

We also reviewed Blades & Battles earlier this week. It’s an arcade style scrolling brawler with a fantasy theme, not unlike Golden Axe. It looks and plays well – at least after turning off the pixelation filter – but it’s over far too quickly. It doesn’t take much more than an hour to see both endings and beat every stage. As a console game in 2026, we expected a bit more. It might be an idea to check out the sketchbook-style King’s Blade instead, as it appears to feature more depth and variety.

The Switch 2 also gains Moros Protocol – a low poly roguelike shooter – and the satirical space-horror FPS RetroSpace, both channelling games from the early noughties. Retro fans may want to investigate the Cave shoot’em up double pack Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted too, along with Arcade Archives BALLOON BOMBER, and Console Archives Chack’n Pop – two very early games from Taito.

New Switch & Switch 2 eShop releases

DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Complete Edition Remastered – £32.99 (Switch 2)

A striking revival of DYNASTY WARRIORS 3 and DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Xtreme Legends, which established the foundation of the entire series. The complete cast of more than 40 officers and numerous battlefields beautifully recreated using Unreal Engine 5. Experience even more enjoyable and thrilling action as you aim for the peak of 1 vs. 1,000!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered – £45.99 (Switch 2)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered modernizes the generation-defining RPG with a range of upgrades and enhancements to visuals, performance, gameplay, and more. Become monster slayer for hire Geralt of Rivia and journey across the war-torn Northern Kingdoms to find your adopted daughter, Ciri, before the spectral forces of the Wild Hunt take her incredible power for their own. Included in Remastered are two critically acclaimed expansions — Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine — to expand the legendary story even further.

If you own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch™, you’ll be able to claim The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered for free on Nintendo Switch™ 2 once released!

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition – £17.99 (Switch 2)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War: Definitive Edition – £44.99 (Switch 2)

Middle-earth: Shadow Bundle – £62.99 (Switch 2)

Experience the Award-Winning Middle-earth saga and the Nemesis System on Nintendo Switch™ 2

Experience an epic open world brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Create unique Orc rivals who remember every battle, defeat, and encounter. Wield your Wraith abilities to dominate your fiercest opponents and transform them into loyal captains. Command your newly forged army in a war where every choice leaves a mark.

Minecraft Dungeons II – £24.99 (Switch 2)

Minecraft Dungeons II – £24.99

Minecraft Dungeons II is here with more action, more loot and more adventure. Step through the rift and fight where no hero has been before: the Sift, an uncharted dimension teeming with threats, mysteries and breathtaking beauty.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – £49.99 (Switch 2)

Octopath Traveler – £49.99 (Switch 2)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER + OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Bundle – £59.99 (Switch 2)

Experience your favorite classics on your Nintendo Switch™ 2!

Two HD-2D RPGs from SQUARE ENIX’s Team Asano,

OCTOPATH TRAVELER and OCTOPATH TRAVELER II are now available as a bundle!

This series features distinctive HD-2D graphics that combine pixel art with 3D.

Embark on your own unique journey through a magical world that feels both familiar and new.

Scritchy Scratchy – £4.99

Scritchy Scratchy – £4.99 (Switch 2)

Scritchy Scratchy is a super-satisfying scratch card incremental game where luck is your weapon, and glittering riches are just a scratch away.

Dive into a growing collection of scratchers, each with its own quirks, surprises, and sometimes downsides. Rip through tickets, uncover rare symbols, tweak your own luck, and chase absurd payouts.

Blades & Battles – £13.49

Wield your sword and get ready for battle in a visceral action beat ’em up that pays homage to the great arcade classics.

As Arthur or Lancelot, you must face hordes of enemies in a fantasy world. 3D combat in a 2.5D perspective with a stunning pixel art filter that brings nostalgia to the modern era. Master the blade and write your own legend!

King’s Blade – £8.99

Step into the grim world of heroic fantasy with King’s Blade – a classic beat ’em up that channels the spirit of legendary arcade titles. Take command of the elite warriors of the King’s Blade and fight your way through the hordes of the Barganian Empire! Crush enemies in epic brawls, traverse deadly lands, and carve a path to the heart of the enemy capital. Join forces with friends in local co-op for up to 4 players, or add AI fighters to your team!

Moros Protocol – £19.99 (Switch 2)

Set in a haunting, low-poly world with crunchy pixel textures, Moros Protocol blends fast-paced combat of classic ’90s and early 2000s FPS games, the unpredictability of genre-defining roguelites, and the challenge of Souls-like boss fights. Battle relentless enemies and towering nightmares in a brutal test of skill and willpower. With procedurally generated levels, evolving threats, and intense action, survival is never guaranteed.

Tales from The Dancing Moon – £14.99

After the events of a shadow-beast invasion on a seaside town, complete villager quests and find hidden diaries to understand your role in this mysterious character-driven story.

KESU-JI – £4.69

Aim for the top of the World Rankings in each mode! Your scores are accumulated into a Total Score to compete in the overall rankings.

Use your Total Score to unlock rewards: perks that give you an edge, or new skins and music for a change of pace.

Enjoy a satisfying merging experience set in a chill, relaxing atmosphere!

The Merlies – £17.99

The Merlies, a community of tiny birds, got scattered across the land by a huge storm! Explore a colorful charming 2D universe and unlock new hidden passages as your Merlies squad grows and learns new skills, in a metroidvania-like gameplay. Use each Merlies’ specific abilities during your exploration in this poetic adventure game.

Chromascape – £10.99

Chromascape is a top-down 2D adventure set in a soft, atmospheric world where you solve puzzles using the power of “color.”

Monster Nursery – £6.29

Hatch Eggs: Obtain juvenile monsters of random rarities. Collect: Complete 100 × 2 monster handbook entries

Down Pit – £14.00

Find your favourite location and dig all the ore. Return to Ore Processing and get paid. All the pit locations from The Depot can be remined infinitely, for free – no unlocks, bail at any time with no penalty. Dig in your favourite mine again and again, and get paid.

Viractal: Will You Trust Your Party? Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £32.09

Viractal: Will You Trust Your Party? – £22.99

Your journey begins with a single roll of the dice.

A board game-style adventure where heroes journey through the miniature world of “Viractalia.”

Your movement depends on the roll of the dice—but the key to victory lies in your hand and how you build your deck!

Embark on your own unique adventure in a world where strategy and luck are perfectly intertwined!

PAW Patrol: Dino World – £34.99 (Switch 2)

ROARR! Sounds like trouble. Did that come from Dino Island? It looks like Rex needs the PAW Patrol to save the day! Mayor Humdinger’s causing chaos. Dinosaurs are scared and running wild. Help them get back to their families safely.

Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted – £31.49

With this collection, you’re not just getting one fantastic shoot ’em up, but two! This Boosted re-release features a fully arranged soundtrack with brand new tracks from a fresh lineup of arrangers. (These differ from the 2011 console version.) In addition, you get several different game modes, including Arcade and Arrange, Online Rankings that let you compete with players worldwide, and Local Replay Support where you can save your best runs for review. A tasty deal indeed!

Next week: Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I～III], EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 for Nintendo Switch 2, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of The Mutants – Ninja Edition, Highway Blossoms: Gold Rush Edition, Rainbow Islands CS, Order of the Sinking Star, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, Echo Weaver, Thunder Hoop Collection, Queen’s Blade Re:Build, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, and HORSE CLUB Ride West.