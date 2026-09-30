Explore an interconnected labyrinthine world in Queen’s Domain

The retro-style fantasy RPG Queen’s Domain not only has a newly announced 30th October release date, but it’s also now set to grace the PS5, Xbox Series and Switch 2 in addition to PC.

Set in an interconnected labyrinthine world, our hero washes ashore on a mysterious island while searching for their missing father. This isle happens to be home to countless creatures to smite using your Holy Sword, with combat featuring a stamina bar to govern both charged and special attacks, and secondary throwing weapons. Over 50 melee weapons will be available, along with over 20 throwables that will allow for experimentation through their status effects.

Traversal also plays a part, with the Holy Sword used to cross small gaps. All the while, XP is used to level up – with consumable foodstuffs increasing stats further.

Visually, it appears to take cues from the works of From Software, looking reasonably accomplished for a two-man indie project.

A demo is available on Steam should you wish to jump in ahead of release. Future Friends are publishing.