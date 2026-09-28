UK Charts: EA Sports FC 27 sweeps the board, while Silent Hill: Townfall takes #2

This week’s UK retail (physical) charts see four new arrivals, alongside a slight shuffle within the top ten.

Coming as no real surprise, EA Sports FC 27 has taken no.1 in the all formats top 40, together with the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Switch charts. We haven’t seen a new no.1 on Switch for quite some time, with the slot occupied by Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream pretty much since it launched. EA’s sport sim couldn’t conquer the boxed PC chart though, settling for #5.

Incidentally, EA Sports FC 26 is at #2 in the Xbox Series chart, making it a double-header for EA. A Mega Drive reference for retro fans, there.

Back in the all formats top 40, the Scotland-set Silent Hill: Townfall debuted at #2 after arriving to positive reviews. It took the same position in the PS5 top ten, shoving Marvel’s Wolverine to #3.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition climbed from #39 to #3, and then at #4 we finally find Marvel’s Wolverine – last week’s chart topper. The Switch 2 version of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight fell to #5, meanwhile.

Pokémon Pokopia held onto #6, while The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition moved up three places to #7 ahead of this week’s free remaster update.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave dropped from #2 to #8, Mario Kart World shifted to #9, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream rounds off this week’s top ten.

It was The Blood of Dawnwalker and Onimusha: Way of the Sword that had to make way for the new releases, now at #14 and #15. New entry Dune: Awakening isn’t far behind at #19, also showing up at #8 in the PS5 top ten.

The fourth and final new arrival is Super Bomberman Collection in the Switch chart at #17.

For those interested, GfK compiled a 3DS chart too, which sees Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at no.1, followed by Metroid: Samus Returns, Rayman 3D, Majora’s Mask, and a couple of other NiS America RPGs. Rayman 3D dates to 2011, meaning there’s still new stock out there some 15 years later.