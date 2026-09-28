Out this week: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Minecraft Dungeons II, MXGP 26, RetroSpace, TOEM 2, more

Nintendo and Sony fans have had their slices of first-party pie with Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Marvel’s Wolverine, and now it’s Xbox die-hards’ turn with Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition, which grants early access and extras – albeit at £89.99. For those not keeping tabs, this is an origin story set years before the original Gears of War, starring Marcus and Dominic. The regular version is out next week for £59.99, available on Game Pass.
Microsoft are also behind Minecraft Dungeons II, although in typical Minecraft fashion, it’s coming to all formats including both Switch systems. The story sees two worlds in danger from an all-new threat, and once again, it offers four player co-op hacking ‘n slashing. It’s out 29th Sept, with the physical Deluxe Edition including DLC. Expect to see it in the UK retail chart next Monday.
Then there’s Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve – the first entry in the series in over seven years. Pre-orders grant early access, along with the PS2’s Ace Combat Zero: THE BELKAN WAR.
Reviews of Wings of Theve went live on Friday and were full of praise. “Even when cutscenes slow it down, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is a thrilling flight through intense encounters that rarely gives you a moment of calm. With exhilarating combat, incredible music, and a shockingly good story you shouldn’t miss boarding one of the best entries in this beloved series yet,” said Games Radar.
Two RPG revivals are also on the agenda. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered is a free upgrade for existing owners, now including the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. This also marks its debut on Switch 2. THQ Nordic’s Gothic II Complete Classic meanwhile comes to more systems and includes the Night of the Raven expansion. Also from THQ Nordic is Way of the Hunter 2, which involves not just hunting big game but birds and smaller creatures. The trailer has close to 2m views, suggesting it’s set to become a hit.
Two scrolling brawlers are going head-to-head, with King’s Blade sporting sketchbook style sprites and AI cohorts, while Blades & Battles uses low poly characters and is set in a fantasy world inspired by Arthurian legends. Coincidentally, RetroSpace and Moros Protocol are both sci-fi first-person shooters with purposely dated visuals. RetroSpace lets you play stealthily or gung-ho, while Moros Protocol is a roguelike.
We can also expect Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered – with content from the base game and Xtreme Legends – annual sporting update MXGP 26 – The Official Game, which is powered by UE5 this year, the PS5’s monochrome photography adventure Toem 2, ice hockey sim PUCKOFF: RELOADED, and the shoot’em up collection Muchi Muchi Pork & PinkSweets Boosted. You may recall that last one from the Xbox 360’s import scene.
The carrot crunching Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire spreads his wings to consoles too. We reviewed it on PC in early access back in 2023, making comparisons to Don’t Starve, Atomicrops, and Plants vs. Zombies. And the British cartoon Count Duckula, just for good measure.
New release trailers
Minecraft Dungeons II
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered
MXGP 26 – The Official Game
Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered
RetroSpace
Way of the Hunter 2
Toem 2
Moros Protocol
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire
Blades & Battles
Transport Fever 3
King’s Blade
PUCKOFF: RELOADED
Muchi Muchi Pork & PinkSweets Boosted
New multiformat releases
- Minecraft Dungeons II
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered
- MXGP 26 – The Official Game
- RetroSpace
- Gothic II Complete Classic
- Backyard Baseball
- Way of the Hunter 2
- Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Complete Edition Remastered
- Keep Driving
- End of Abyss
- Blades & Battles
- Transport Fever 3
- King’s Blade
- PUCKOFF: RELOADED
- TOYCRAFTER
- Monster Nursery
New on PSN
- TOEM 2
- Moros Protocol
- Anvil Saga
- Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted
- Hotel Simulator
- GUTS
New on Xbox Store
- Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition
- Agefield High: Rock the School
- KAWAII PUSH
- Mister Scary – Where Are You?
- Stone Run
- Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts
- Lost in Loss
- Sneak Cheese (Xbox Series)
- NEIGHBORS: Suburban Warfare
- Cat Lines
- Mia’s Journey (Xbox Series)
- The Vorlec
- Chronicles Of Albian: The Magic Convention
- Mirrors of Deception: The Poisoned Legacy
- Storebound
- Weekend Solitaire: Summer Village
- myPOPGOES
- Folletti
- Wax Museum: Hidden Objects
- Aetherfall
- Aery – Calm Horizon 2
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Minecraft Dungeons II Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead Streets of Survival (Switch 2)
- Lies of P: Complete Edition (Switch 2)
- Solarpunk (Switch 2)
- The Walking Dead Streets of Survival
- Final Kick Football Legends
- American Arcadia Collector’s Edition
Next week: Gears of War: E-Day STAR WARS: Galactic Racer, Gear.Club Unlimited 3, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, KINGDOM HEARTS Collection, Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, Thunder Hoop Collection, Hidden Dogs, Deck of Haunts, Neon Abyss 2, Forever Ago, Into the Radius 2, Echo Weaver, HORSE CLUB Ride West, and Sesame Street: Friends & Fun.