Out this week: Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Minecraft Dungeons II, MXGP 26, RetroSpace, TOEM 2, more

Nintendo and Sony fans have had their slices of first-party pie with Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Marvel’s Wolverine, and now it’s Xbox die-hards’ turn with Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition, which grants early access and extras – albeit at £89.99. For those not keeping tabs, this is an origin story set years before the original Gears of War, starring Marcus and Dominic. The regular version is out next week for £59.99, available on Game Pass.

Microsoft are also behind Minecraft Dungeons II, although in typical Minecraft fashion, it’s coming to all formats including both Switch systems. The story sees two worlds in danger from an all-new threat, and once again, it offers four player co-op hacking ‘n slashing. It’s out 29th Sept, with the physical Deluxe Edition including DLC. Expect to see it in the UK retail chart next Monday.

Then there’s Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve – the first entry in the series in over seven years. Pre-orders grant early access, along with the PS2’s Ace Combat Zero: THE BELKAN WAR.

Reviews of Wings of Theve went live on Friday and were full of praise. “Even when cutscenes slow it down, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is a thrilling flight through intense encounters that rarely gives you a moment of calm. With exhilarating combat, incredible music, and a shockingly good story you shouldn’t miss boarding one of the best entries in this beloved series yet,” said Games Radar.

Two RPG revivals are also on the agenda. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered is a free upgrade for existing owners, now including the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. This also marks its debut on Switch 2. THQ Nordic’s Gothic II Complete Classic meanwhile comes to more systems and includes the Night of the Raven expansion. Also from THQ Nordic is Way of the Hunter 2, which involves not just hunting big game but birds and smaller creatures. The trailer has close to 2m views, suggesting it’s set to become a hit.

Two scrolling brawlers are going head-to-head, with King’s Blade sporting sketchbook style sprites and AI cohorts, while Blades & Battles uses low poly characters and is set in a fantasy world inspired by Arthurian legends. Coincidentally, RetroSpace and Moros Protocol are both sci-fi first-person shooters with purposely dated visuals. RetroSpace lets you play stealthily or gung-ho, while Moros Protocol is a roguelike.

We can also expect Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered – with content from the base game and Xtreme Legends – annual sporting update MXGP 26 – The Official Game, which is powered by UE5 this year, the PS5’s monochrome photography adventure Toem 2, ice hockey sim PUCKOFF: RELOADED, and the shoot’em up collection Muchi Muchi Pork & PinkSweets Boosted. You may recall that last one from the Xbox 360’s import scene.

The carrot crunching Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire spreads his wings to consoles too. We reviewed it on PC in early access back in 2023, making comparisons to Don’t Starve, Atomicrops, and Plants vs. Zombies. And the British cartoon Count Duckula, just for good measure.

New release trailers

Minecraft Dungeons II

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered

MXGP 26 – The Official Game



Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered

RetroSpace

Way of the Hunter 2



Toem 2

Moros Protocol



Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

Blades & Battles

Transport Fever 3



King’s Blade



PUCKOFF: RELOADED



Muchi Muchi Pork & PinkSweets Boosted

New multiformat releases

Minecraft Dungeons II

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered

MXGP 26 – The Official Game

RetroSpace

Gothic II Complete Classic

Backyard Baseball

Way of the Hunter 2

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Complete Edition Remastered

Keep Driving

End of Abyss

Blades & Battles

Transport Fever 3

King’s Blade

PUCKOFF: RELOADED

TOYCRAFTER

Monster Nursery

New on PSN

TOEM 2

Moros Protocol

Anvil Saga

Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted

Hotel Simulator

GUTS

New on Xbox Store

Gears of War: E-Day Premium Edition

Agefield High: Rock the School

KAWAII PUSH

Mister Scary – Where Are You?

Stone Run

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts

Lost in Loss

Sneak Cheese (Xbox Series)

NEIGHBORS: Suburban Warfare

Cat Lines

Mia’s Journey (Xbox Series)

The Vorlec

Chronicles Of Albian: The Magic Convention

Mirrors of Deception: The Poisoned Legacy

Storebound

Weekend Solitaire: Summer Village

myPOPGOES

Folletti

Wax Museum: Hidden Objects

Aetherfall

Aery – Calm Horizon 2

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Minecraft Dungeons II Deluxe Edition

The Walking Dead Streets of Survival (Switch 2)

Lies of P: Complete Edition (Switch 2)

Solarpunk (Switch 2)

The Walking Dead Streets of Survival

Final Kick Football Legends

American Arcadia Collector’s Edition

Next week: Gears of War: E-Day STAR WARS: Galactic Racer, Gear.Club Unlimited 3, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, KINGDOM HEARTS Collection, Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, Thunder Hoop Collection, Hidden Dogs, Deck of Haunts, Neon Abyss 2, Forever Ago, Into the Radius 2, Echo Weaver, HORSE CLUB Ride West, and Sesame Street: Friends & Fun.