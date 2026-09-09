NeoGeo AES+ delayed from November until September 2027

The rumours are, sadly, true – Plaion has chosen to delay the NeoGeo AES+ console until 16th September 2027. It was originally due in just a couple of months’ time.

Plaion puts the delay down to being unable to secure enough memory chips to increase production and meet demand. Rather than launch in November with too few units to go around, they’re going to hold off for a far larger worldwide launch. Prices will not change.

To soften the blow, every console from the launch production run will include a Founding Supporter Bonus. Standard or Anniversary Edition pre-orders from the launch run will include a free NEOGEO AES+ Gamepad, while Ultimate Edition customers will receive a 30% discount voucher for a future software purchase.

This delay will also allow Plaion to secure more licenses for additional games, boosting their long-term vision.

Ben Jones, Commercial Director at Plaion, said “We explored every option to maintain our original timetable. In the end, we concluded that launching with severely constrained availability would not be fair to our community. Taking additional time allows us to secure more memory chips while expanding our manufacturing. Most importantly, everyone who has already pre-ordered keeps their priority place in the production queue. Had we launched in November, we would not have been able to deliver NEOGEO AES+ to customers at anything close to the scale we believe the community deserves. The truth is that demand far exceeded even our most optimistic expectations. The retro gaming community truly is fantastic.”