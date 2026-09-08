Necro Pop is a new NeoGeo release launching both physically and on modern systems

A new NeoGeo game, built from the ground up, is coming in 2027 – and you’ll be able to play it on authentic hardware, due to it gaining both a MVS and AES release. Presumably, it’ll be compatible with the upcoming NEOGEO AES+ console too.

Nobody is being left out, as the “Arcadevania” Necro Pop will be coming to modern systems digitally, including the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch and PC.

Set in Ghostreach, the story sees ghost Poppi out to free friendly ghouls from an evil entity known as The Gloam. Poppi is armed with ancient amulets that bestow physic powers, with more skills unlocking while exploring the dungeons of Ghostreach.

Many of Necro Pop’s challenges can be overcome in different ways, using a mixture of fireballs, bubbles and pogo jumping. A mysterious minion can be summoned too.

Visually is sports bright and vibrant pixel art, intended to make good use of the NeoGeo hardware. Developer Naula Studio previously worked on Vengeance Hunters, giving a heads up on what to expect.

A playable demo will be available at the Tokyo Game Show. If you want to try it for yourself right now, a demo can be downloaded straight from Steam.