Metal Slug Ultimate Collection announced for all formats

In addition to FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves for Switch 2, SNK has announced the multiformat Metal Slug Ultimate Collection, ready to coincide with the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

Ten Metal Slug games will feature, along with the long-lost location test version of the original.

Here’s the full list: Metal Slug (1996), Metal Slug 2 (1998), Metal Slug X (1999), Metal Slug 3 (2000), Metal Slug 4 (2002), Metal Slug 5 (2003), Metal Slug Advance (2004), Metal Slug 6 (2006), and Metal Slug 7 (2008).

We can expect online multiplayer, online leaderboards, a gallery of artwork, and an expanded version of the challenge-based Combat School Mode.

The trailer casually featured the M2 logo – which is always a good sign – along with a list of formats; PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, and PC. It’s due to trundle into view in 2027.