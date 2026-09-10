Meccha Chameleon, Mewgenics, Valheim, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and Torneko’s Mystery Dungeon hit the Switch

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct resulted in a trio of surprise releases, along with the GameCube’s Star Fox Adventures for NSO – the last game Rare developed for Nintendo before setting sail. Well, aside from a bunch of Nintendo DS games that Microsoft was happy to let Rare create. Star Fox Adventures ended up being divisive, gaining scores in the 7/10 ballpark. Still, it’s a welcome enough addition as younger gamers likely haven’t experienced it before.

Two of those surprises come from Square-Enix. Dragon Quest Heroes: Torneko’s Mystery Dungeon -Classic HD- is available on both Switch and Switch 2 (plus other formats), and is a remake of an early Dragon Quest roguelike spin-off. It sees shopkeeper Torneko enter randomised dungeons in search of treasure to sell in his shop. Think along the lines of Shiren the Wanderer. It’ll set you back £19.99 on either format.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is a full-price (£49.99) release, although there is a 30% launch discount if you’re quick. This too is a spin-off, originally released on PSP in 2007 before gaining an enhanced release on PS4 and Xbox One in 2022. It’s set seven years before the events of FFVII and stars Zack Fair, a young soldier. While not a bad game, you’d be foolish to choose this over the recent FFVII remake entries, as they have a lot more to offer.

From expensive to cheap – viral hit Meccha Chameleon on Switch 2 will set you back less than a fiver. The PC version has shifted over 20m copies since launching in June, with word quickly spreading. Developed in Japan, it’s a multiplayer-focused experience based around good old hide-and-seek, only here you can paint yourself to blend in.

After making an impact on PC, Valheim and Mewgenics also land on consoles. Mewgenics is from the team behind Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac, and is every bit as good as those two. It’s a roguelike based around raising your own kitty army, with random acts of nature coming into play. Over 200 hours of playtime reportedly feature. Valheim, meanwhile, is a Viking-themed survival crafting adventure that’s impressive in scope. The PC version gained very positive reviews, including top marks from IGN. “Whether I’m fighting for my life, plundering forgotten barrows, or just watching the sun play across the water in a calm moment of respite, Valheim has created a world I’m consistently joyful to live in and discover,” they said.

We took Hot Wheels Infinite Rush for a spin, resulting in a 7/10. This is an open-world racer spread across four islands, each with dozens upon dozens of bite-sized challenges and races to complete. Community features include sharable tracks and stickers, while both online and split-screen modes are present. It’s very vibrant and inviting, but many of its challenges feel a bit underwhelming and easily beaten on the first attempt, which impacts satisfaction somewhat.

SPRAWL zero also garnered a 7/10 from us. This is a first-person shooter inspired by the noughties (think Half-Life, et al) in which you play as a super soldier armed with Gravity Gloves. These serve multiple purposes, from tearing holes in walls to grabbing weapons off the floor before throwing them at enemies. It’s fast-paced and has several neat ideas, but it does suffer from being a bit brainless. Visually, it’s rather beige too, set within tower blocks and similar urban complexes. What we wouldn’t have given for a hologram forest.

The Switch 2 also gains two NiS America RPG releases: The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure and The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, launching at £35.99 each and featuring enhanced 4K/120fps visuals. They’re also available in a double pack physically. Another re-release due is Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute. This is a revival of a 1997 deckbuilder that also has board game elements, becoming something of a cult classic over the years. Fans of card-based deckbuilders may also want to check out The Royal Writ from Yogcast Games, in which cards are placed directly onto the battleground.

We aren’t without a couple of re-releases from Hamster either. This week we’re in for Console Archives NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION II, a hex-based strategic battler originally for the Famicom, and Arcade Archives KARNOV – an action game starring Data East’s fire-breathing mascot. Toasty.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION – £49.99 (Switch 2)

Experience your favorite classics on your Nintendo Switch™ 2!

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION is the HD remaster version of the smash hit prequel to FINAL FANTASY VII.

In addition to all graphics being remastered in HD, fully voiced dialogue and new soundtrack arrangements make for a dynamic new retelling of a beloved classic.

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.

Dragon Quest Heroes: Torneko‘s Mystery Dungeon -Classic HD- – £19.99 (Switch 2)

Dragon Quest Heroes: Torneko‘s Mystery Dungeon -Classic HD- – £19.99

Originally released only in Japan, the first entry in the Mystery Dungeon series and prequel to Torneko: The Last Hope is finally making its international debut!

Packed with the challenge, tension, and rewarding gameplay of a classic roguelike adventure, this is a journey we’re excited for a new generation of players take on!

“He’s Not a Hero. He’s a Merchant. And He’s Here to Close the Deal.”

Set after the events of DRAGON QUEST IV, this is the story of Torneko, a man who dreams of becoming the world’s greatest weapons merchant. One day, he hears rumors of a mysterious dungeon said to contain incredible treasures. In search of a legendary treasure that no one has ever managed to bring back, Torneko sets out for the Mystery Dungeon.

Meccha Chameleon – £4.59 (Switch 2)

Split into a Seeker team and a Hider team for a game of hide-and-seek. The Seekers win if they find everyone before time runs out.

Players can paint colors onto their bodies. Blend into wall patterns and objects to fool the hunters!

Pose, position, and above all, drawing skill are what matter. The ways to hide are endless!

HOT WHEELS Infinite Rush – £44.99 (Switch 2)

Race beyond the orange track and jump into a Hot Wheels™-sized world with four islands to explore, each with its own vibe and challenges. Roam freely through a world full of adventures, smash obstacles, discover secret items, and take on epic activities.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – £35.99 (Switch 2)

Following the events of Trails from Zero, the Special Support Section find themselves with new members and new duties. However, rising tensions in Crossbell along with pressure from two neighboring political powers threaten both the safety of their home, as well as the integrity of their team.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero – £35.99 (Switch 2)

Lloyd Bannings returns to his hometown to follow his late brother’s footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, he finds himself assigned to a ragtag new division called the Special Support Section, which performs odd jobs and helps people in need. But he and his new teammates slowly discover that their vibrant city hides a dark criminal underbelly…as well as a few terrible secrets.

SPRAWL zero – £22.49 (Switch 2)

Sprawl Zero is a fast-paced shooter inspired by the Golden Age of 2000s FPS. Survive a brutal cyberpunk city collapsing under military rule and cult fanaticism. Use your Gravity-Gloves, augments, and an arsenal of over 40 weapons to crush those who stand in your way.

Mewgenics – £35.99 (Switch 2)

Build the ultimate cat army through tactical breeding and send them into deep, challenging turn-based adventures. Draft abilities, collect items, and manipulate genetics across generations in this roguelike tactics game from the creators of The Binding of Isaac and The End is Nigh.

Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute – £26.99

The original Culdcept was released in 1997; a combination of digital board game and deck building, it saw numerous sequels, but that very first game never left Japan, until now!

Culdcept The First uses a die (or two sometimes!) to move around the game board, with the aim of gathering a target amount of magic, then returning to the castle to win.

The spaces on the board are land which can be claimed by summoning a creature to defend them. Land comes in four different colors representing terrain types; these in turn match the creatures’ alignments. Land can also be upgraded, granting additional advantages to its owner.

Valheim – £23.49 (Switch 2)

Discover an immersive procedurally generated world, with different biomes that each have their distinct environments, unique resources and dangerous enemies. Become a Viking and sail the open seas in search of lands unknown, alone or with up to nine friends!

Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster – £13.09

After the brief peace that followed the wars of the portals that devastated the country, new winds of war threaten its inhabitants when the new king of Imperia together with the Sacred Kingdom have started a war against non-humans, using the services of one of the Last Wizards of Arborea: Trece XIII and their generals, it is the moment of the prophecy, a chosen one will unite Men and beasts to bring peace. Welcome to the world of Arborea, welcome to Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster.

One-inch Tactics – £15.29

Kogado Studio, recognized for its simulation games in the early days of PC gaming, has taken on the challenge of simplicity in this title.

Beneath the game’s simple design lies a deep, strategic complexity.

Immerse yourself in the unparalleled enjoyment of strategy.

Hazard Pay – £12.99

Hazard Pay is a pixel-art block-pushing puzzler set in a crumbling dystopian world. You’ll navigate alone through abandoned and contaminated facilities, dodging environmental hazards while completing your employer’s checklist with calculated efficiency.

Cats Around Us: Black Cat – £2.49

This black cat has mastered the art of camouflage! Can you spot him?

Cats Around Us: Black Cat is the second part of the series where you search for hidden furballs inside a five-page silent comic.

Follow a super sweet story about a man and his sneaky black kitty who just loves blending into the shadows!

The Royal Writ – £12.79

In The Royal Writ, you don’t just play cards – you command them on the battlefield. Place your loyal subjects strategically as they advance toward the enemy, dealing damage. But beware: any card that reaches the enemy base before victory is permanently destroyed and removed from your deck for the rest of your run.

Next week: Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Another Eden Begins, Woodo, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, Maestro, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Legendary Edition, The Grinch 2, The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, AKIBA LOST, FOUNTAINS, Tristia: Chronicles, Mr. Sleepy Man, Welcome To Mars 9: The Tale Of River, Little Witch in the Woods, Shape Wars, Roman Sands RE:Build, Jane Austen’s 8-bit Adventure, Sniper Dan, Flamecraft, Au Revoir, Condo, and Tristia: Restore.