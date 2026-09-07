Out this week: Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, Halloween: The Game, NHL 27, Mewgenics, SPRAWL zero, more

Milestone has seemingly put the Hot Wheels Unleashed series on hiatus, choosing to give us Hot Wheels Infinite Rush instead. This is an open-world racer, set across four islands, with countless challenges to complete – not just races, but also stunt, photo, and destruction-based affairs. If you’re still lamenting the fact that EA never gave us Burnout Paradise 2, this may lessen your woes.

Speaking of EA, they continue to rollout their annual sports with this week’s EA SPORTS NHL 27. We’re in for a new commentary team featuring John Buccigross and Darren Pang, a rebuilt broadcast graphics package, new pregame introductions, and an overhauled crowd. In other words, they’re giving the presentation a spruce-up this year. Hopefully a few tweaks on the ice, too.

Astragon’s Bus Simulator 27 meanwhile offers four player co-op with cross-play, allowing one player to punch tickets while another drives, etc. Long-distance coach trips also feature, along with 45 officially licensed buses.

Ahead of spooky season, IllFonic are readying Halloween: The Game – their latest licensed asymmetrical horror sandbox, this time with a single player mode. The first batch of reviews are mostly positive, resulting in a 75% Metacritic score on PC. “It is absolutely about violence, but it is equally about anticipation. Halloween: The Game may not be the cleanest asymmetrical horror game I’ve played, but it is one of the more atmospheric. Its Haddonfield is gorgeous, and its multiplayer creates plenty of unpredictable encounters,” said The Gamer.

After causing a commotion on PC, Mewgenics – from the creators of Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac – finally comes to consoles. This tactical role-playing roguelike was praised for its addictiveness and wealth of content, letting you create and nurture an army of killer cats.

Kwalee are back too with SPRAWL zero – a first person shooter inspired by genre classics from the early noughties. You’re armed with a gravity glove that can pluck grenades and missiles out of the air, tear down walls, and throw explosive barrels into groups of enemies. It’s also used to grab weapons out of foes’ hands, ensuring you’re never without ammo.

Two retro games gain re-releases too. Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute sees the Saturn’s deck-building board game hybrid gain an official English translation, while Touhou Koumakyou: New Classic – the Embodiment of Scarlet Devil is a bullet hell shooter from 2002.

Then there’s the regal lane-based deckbuilder The Royal Writ, the action orientated RTS Warshift 2 Machines of Madness, chaotic co-op game Dumb Ways to Build, rhythm based skiing adventure Fresh Tracks, psychological thriller The Alighieri Circle: Dante’s Bloodline, underwater roguelite brawler Port of Jumanah, 2D hand drawn Metroidvania Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster, and Aerial_Knight’s Mr. Freezy – which is described as “a light-hearted puzzle game about decapitating men.”

New release trailers

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush

Halloween: The Game

EA SPORTS NHL 27

Bus Simulator 27

Mewgenics

Sprawl Zero



The Alighieri Circle: Dante’s Bloodline



Dumb Ways to Build

Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute

Honeycomb: The World Beyond

The Royal Writ

Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster

BrokenLore: DON’T LIE



Touhou Koumakyou: New Classic – the Embodiment of Scarlet Devil

Warshift 2 Machines of Madness



Port of Jumanah



Aerial_Knight’s Mr. Freezy

New multiformat releases

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush

Bus Simulator 27

EA SPORTS NHL 27

Halloween: The Game

Mewgenics

SPRAWL zero

The Alighieri Circle: Dante’s Bloodline

Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute

The Royal Writ

Honeycomb: The World Beyond

Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster

BrokenLore: DON’T LIE

Dumb Ways to Build

RIN: The Last Child

Dino Odyssey

New on PSN

Touhou Koumakyou: New Classic – The Embodiment of Scarlet Devil

Hazard Pay

Port of Jumanah

Supermarket Simulator Manager

Aerial_Knight’s Mr Freezy

Earth Must Die

Detective VR

New on Xbox Store

Fresh Tracks

Warshift 2: Machines of Madness

Lost in Loss

Mole Mine Boom

Hole in Many

Cats Around Us: Black Cat

Jewel Match Solitaire X

Deconstruction Simulator

Dominus Mahjong Arcana (XBOX SERIES)

Liquid Cats (Xbox Series)

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush (Switch 2)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero / The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – Deluxe Edition (Switch 2)

Call of the Elder Gods: Miskatonic Edition

Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster

Next week: Marvel’s Wolverine, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Train Sim World 7, Aniimo, LEGO Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight (Switch 2), Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed (Switch 2), Grime II, Active Matter, Sniper Dan, The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival, The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, NASCAR 26, Woodo, AKIBA LOST, The Alchemist of Ars Magna, PATLABOR the Case Files, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, Au Revoir, ENDLESS Legend 2, and Moving Simulator.