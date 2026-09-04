Jaleco Sports Faceoffs brings back more NES and SNES sports sims

It seems fair to say that Jaleco Sports Faceoffs – out today on PS5 and Switch, with PC to follow – offers some deep cuts of retro sports sim history. In fact, one of the games present (Pro Sports Hockey for NES) reportedly sells for hundreds of dollars nowadays.

The full roster reads as follows:

Pro Sport Hockey / USA Ice Hockey (NES/SNES, 1993-1994)

Hoops / Moero!! Junior Basket – Two on Two (NES, 1988 – 1989)

Racket Attack / Moero!! Pro Tennis (NES, 1988 – 1994)

By combining hockey, basketball and tennis, this collection appears to have more to offer than Rock It’s past Jaleco Sports compilations, all of which focused on a specific series.

A rewind tool, CRT filters, box art, and monthly online leaderboards are featured.

The $9.99 price point seems pretty reasonable. If you’re quick, it can be had for $7.99 with a launch discount.