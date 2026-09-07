This week’s UK retail chart sees an all-new top three, while The Witcher III returns

Proving that physical media isn’t quite dead yet, this week’s all formats UK retail (physical) chart features an all-new top three. This isn’t something we see too often.

Bandai Namco’s The Blood of Dawnwalker and Capcom’s Onimusha: Way of the Sword take positions #1 and #2, respectively. Both have crossed the 1m sales mark worldwide, indicating that they have had impressively strong launches. They also take the same positions in the PS5 and Xbox Series top ten charts, while The Blood of Dawnwalker rides the boxed PC chart high.

At #3 it’s the Switch 2 exclusive Orbitals, published by Kepler. This anime style co-op focused adventure has gone down well with critics, although some review scores were lower than anticipated.

Nintendo then claims the next three positions. Pokémon Pokopia held onto #4, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – the Switch’s no.1 – rose to #5, while Mario Kart World leapt to #6.

If Onimusha at #2 wasn’t enough for Capcom, Resident Evil Requiem clings on at #7 while their not-so-recent Resident Evil 3 remake re-enters at #8 – up from #34. Not only is RE3 regularly heavily discounted, but it sometimes turns up in PS5 bundles too.

EA’s tactical battler Star Wars Zero Company sticks around at #9, and then at #10 it’s the return of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can also be found at #2 in the boxed PC chart, no.1 in the PS4 top ten, #3 on Xbox Series, and at #10 in the Xbox One chart. This will be due to the imminent free update for PS5 and Xbox Series.

And what’s no.1 in the Xbox One chart this week, you ask? My Friend Peppa Pig, of course, which managed to outsell Red Dead Redemption 2 on that platform last week.