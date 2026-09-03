Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Orbitals, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, NBA 2K27, and Moonlighter 2 hit the Switch 2

Last week gave us a cracker of a conversion in the form of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, with numerous critics smitten by how it looks and plays on the Switch 2. We aren’t quite as fortunate this week, as the fellow Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition is reportedly arriving on Switch 2 with a bunch of compromises.

“Regardless of which performance mode you go for, you’re going to run into frame rate issues, while the visuals are a disaster when prioritising smoother gameplay. A few patches and this could be worth a look, but for now, seek it out elsewhere,” warned Nintendo Life before handing out a middling 5/10.

Nintendo World Report felt more generous, opting for a 7/10, but still shared concerns with the performance options, additionally noting that they require exiting to the main menu to change.

Faring much better is Capcom’s long-awaited demon slayer Onimusha: Way of the Sword. The Switch 2 version has the highest Metacritic score currently, in fact, sitting at an impressive 89%.

“Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a successful revival of Capcom’s samurai franchise that pushes its gameplay in an exciting new direction while still retaining its core identity. The slower, more deliberate combat feels great, especially when you manage several deflections in quick succession before slicing your foe in half. Glorious,” was Nintendo Life’s verdict.

Another sequel due is Moonlighter 2 – an action-RPG with roguelike elements, in which you live the double life of an adventurer and a merchant, hence the name. It seems to be going down well likewise.

“Moonlighter 2 isn’t the first time a sequel has grabbed me much more than its predecessor, but it might be the first in this genre to do so. This feeling boils down to me connecting much more with the combat and the merchant segments than I did with the original. Once I hit my stride in terms of making money, completing quests, and bolstering my gear, I had a very tough time putting my controller down,” proudly proclaimed Nintendo World Report.

Exclusive to Switch is the retro anime styled co-op adventure Orbitals, seemingly looking to repeat the success of It Takes Two and Split Fiction. While it has garnered several 8/10 reviews, a handful of 7/10s have dragged down the Metacritic score.

“Orbitals doesn’t quite crash and burn, but its execution leaves a bit to be desired. That said, even after a lukewarm ending, returning to the game to hear the title theme and see the smiling protagonists once more makes me undeniably sentimental. I wish I connected more to Orbitals’ story and systems, but I can’t deny its playful, cozy vibes,” claimed Game Informer.

Noisy Pixel enjoyed it a bit more: “Orbitals is a charming Switch 2 co-op adventure that combines inventive puzzles, rewarding exploration, and a striking ’80s anime-inspired world. Its story can struggle to land its emotional beats and progression sometimes limits exploration, but the consistently creative cooperative design makes communication, experimentation, and shared discovery the heart of the experience.”

The F-Zero inspired Star Racer is off to a good start too, gaining a 4/5 from Video Chums: “It looks authentically old-school but don’t let that fool you because Star Racer is a highly technical racer that’ll thoroughly test your skills.”

We looked at Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia earlier this week. This 2.5D platformer boasts fun level design and fluid controls but is let down slightly by predictable bosses – all of which stand in front of a boombox that must be destroyed while avoiding their projectile attacks. It isn’t the longest of platformers either, based heavily around replaying each stage. Still, at £24.99 it’s reasonably priced, and leaps and bounds over similar recent licensed games.

The Switch 2 also gains NBA 2K27 – which focuses on rebalancing things this year – and Namco Bandai’s anime based 3v3 battler MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice.

Then there’s the return of SOEDESCO’s 2017’s musical RPG AereA, the nature reviving management sim BioEden, well received low poly adventure Angeline Era, eastasiasoft’s top down racer Super Woden Rally Edge, physics based shoe flinger Shoe It All, and an intriguing remake of Sunsoft’s 1994 Super Famicom racer Hashire HEBEREKE: EX.

Also flying the flag for all things retro are Hamster with Arcade Archives ARKANOID REVENGE OF DOH, and a double whammy of 1985’s spell casting platformer Wiz and Human’s management sim THE CONVENI 2 for Switch 2. That last one remains untranslated, mind.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

Orbitals – £34.99 – Switch 2

Team up as Maki and Omura, two inseparable explorers with a whole lot more determination than experience. You’ll brave the perils of space in search of help for their crumbling station home, now trapped within a supernatural cosmic storm.

Our duo must venture beyond the storm and into the unknown in a desperate bid to save their home. It’ll take brains, bravery, and teamwork to make it through!

Onimusha: Way of the Sword – £59.99 – Switch 2

Fight through bloodstained battlefields of intense swordplay action. Explore the historic Japanese capital of Edo-period Kyoto, twisted by malevolent clouds of Malice.

With every stage cloaked in mystery, danger and intrigue. Battle against monstrosities from the underworld known as Genma in a tale of dark fantasy.

Follow the tale of a samurai who wields the Oni Gauntlet, a mystical artifact that grants its bearer the power to slay Genma.

Through gritty, blood-soaked brawls, he searches for his reason to fight. What fate awaits at the end of his path?

MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice – £54.99 – Switch 2

SMASH through your enemies in MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice! Take control of spectacular 3v3 battles, and experience U.A. High hero training and the climatic Final War!

Dive into a variety of game modes, including “Team Up Mission” where you’ll experience hero life as a U.A. High 1-A student in a Virtual Space, “Story Mode” where you can relive the Final War storyline, “Archives Battle Mode” where you can experience past iconic battles, and more!

MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice is the super-powered 3D arena fighter where your favorite characters from the My Hero Academia franchise appear in their latest and most powerful forms, framed within a Refined Battle System.

NBA 2K27 – Switch 2

The hustle doesn’t stop and the run never ends in NBA 2K27. Chase greatness around the clock in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA, and make your hoop dreams a reality.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition – £54.99 – Switch 2

Worldwide praise for the dark Three Kingdoms action RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has resulted in the creation of a complete edition of the game, including all three DLCs with a wide variety of additional content, from new weapons, to new scenarios and characters, to new Divine Beasts.

BioEden – £17.98 – Switch 2

Step into a cozy management journey as a Keeper, a specialist entrusted by the Cosmic Collective to bring life back to a world quietly waiting to be healed. Your planet needs patience, care, and a little ingenuity, to be restored one ecosystem at a time.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault – £24.99 – Switch 2

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it’s up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village’s wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends’ establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia – £24.99

A strange melody has swept across Palombia… and all the animals have suddenly started dancing, leaving chaos in their wake! The creature behind this crazy beat is none other than the Mummy Queen, back from the Land of the Dead with her minions to play a cursed concert with a calamitous crescendo.

Star Racer – £13.49

Speed across anti-gravity tracks filled with jumps, shortcuts, hazards, and explosive pickups on your way to victory! Get revved up for local multiplayer, challenging Event Races, a powerful Course Editor, and more.

Create your own tracks, discover new community creations, master every shortcut, and leave your rivals behind. Whether you’re chasing the perfect lap or battling for first place, there’s always another race waiting in Star Racer.

Junkyard Builder: King Of Scrap – £13.49

In Junkyard Builder: King Of Scrap, the ultimate version to experience the game, you’re the proud owner of a once-forgotten junkyard, now brimming with endless potential. Dive into the satisfying world of restoration, recycling, and raw hustle as you transform trash into treasure and rise to become the ruler of the junk empire!

Gelatinous: Humanity Lost – £6.99

Deep in the Amazon, a lone treasure hunter in search of Ultimate Power gets more than he bargains for when he’s turned to goo and falls deep into the bowels of an ancient temple. As the gooey treasure hunter, you start with nothing. No powers. No weapons. Not even the ability to jump. Only by exploring the temple can you begin to understand and unleash the powers of the slime.

Keep playing to unlock new powers, own your enemies, and hopefully uncover the secret to regaining your humanity.

Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game – £9.99

You’ve overslept, missing the first lecture of the day! Your class assignment is due, but what time were you supposed to meet your study group again? These are everyday little problems that require some problem-solving, minor sleuthing, and resolution!

Forest of Deceit – £8.99

Forest of Deceit is a Jackbox-esque social deduction game for 4 to 8 players. You are part of a group lost in a dark, treacherous forest that seems to go on forever and ever. You can’t find any escape, and there’s a storm brewing on the horizon – a storm so massive that you all will surely perish if you can’t build a solid shelter before it arrives. Every day you explore the forest to gather resources with which to build your shelter. But the forest itself is cursed, slowly driving people into a traitorous madness; it’s surely already got a hold on some of your friends’ minds… or maybe even yours. If you don’t figure out who’s sabotaging the efforts to build a shelter, you all are going to be swept away. On the other hand, if you happen to be the Traitor and they find you, you could get kicked out of the group – for good.

Metal Garden – £5.99

Travel through an overgrown megastructure, and discover what lies beyond it. Metal Garden is a short, atmospheric singleplayer FPS game that can be finished in a single sitting (one to three hours).

Explore architectual relics of eras near and long gone, meet mysterious and powerful factions that have emerged inside the megastructure, and fight your way through varied encounters in this tight and compact FPS campaign.

Angeline Era – £20.99

The Angel’s mothership, Throne, lays dormant behind a fierce storm. To reach it, unlock its secrets, and usher in the future, you must explore the land of Era and survive its trap-filled ruins, primordial forests, treacherous mountains, mines, towns, and more!

Follow wandering ex-soldier, Tets Kinoshta, as he overcomes intense battles and hilarious hazards in this tale of betrayal, haunting lore, and fruitless yearning.

Super Woden Rally Edge – £13.49

Start your engines and get ready to climb your way to the top of the motorsports world! Super Woden Rally Edge is a spin-off of the critically acclaimed Super Woden saga of racing games, blending classic arcade essence with technical depth and a genuine love of car culture. Inspired by genre classics but sporting a personality all its own, Super Woden Rally Edge takes you back to an era where fun goes beyond strict realism.

Shoe It All! – £6.99

“Growing up is mandatory. Becoming boring isn’t.

Play as Lace, a rebellious teenager who refuses to fit into a world of rules, order and boring authority. Armed with a swing and a pile of shoes, they’ll challenge anyone trying to tell them who to become.

Swing, aim and fling your shoes through handcrafted physics puzzles. It looks simple, but every level demands creativity, precision and perfect timing. Master the perfect throw to SHOE IT ALL!

AereA – £12.99

The world needs you!

Your mission is to find and return the nine primordial instruments to restore balance and peace to the world. You have to find your way through all parts of the scattered islands; complete quests, solve puzzles, defeat bosses and discover the truth behind the islands. Will you be able to return the nine primordial instruments?

Increbraintal – £9.99

The resources you collect can be spent in the Skill Tree to unlock permanent upgrades. When it comes to dangerous viruses, you can never be too careful!

Recruit allies from the Deck and create an effective formation where everyone complements each other’s abilities.

Need support from a distance? Let your minions handle it. They may be tiny and adorable, but they’re more than capable of taking care of the dirty work.

KUPAR: Horror Mystery – £3.99

Deep within an ancient forest lies the legend of KUPAR—a mysterious statue said to hold the power to break a centuries-old curse. Most believe it’s nothing more than folklore.

To lift the curse, you’ll need to uncover forgotten secrets, solve mysterious puzzles, and survive the horrors hidden within the forest. But one question remains…

Order Automatica – £4.29

Order Automatica is a tactical roguelite autobattler where every move shapes the outcome.

Build your army by placing demons onto a 3×3 ritual board, discover powerful synergies, and adapt your strategy to survive increasingly dangerous encounters. Positioning, timing, and smart combinations are the keys to victory.

Paper Airplane Flying Game – £3.99

A simple paper airplane becomes the start of a quiet and meaningful journey.

Lifted by the wind, you guide a fragile creation across a world that feels alive, changing with every new area you reach. What begins as an easy glide slowly turns into a path that asks for attention, control, and a sense of direction.

Tales of Formentera – £5.99

Tales of Formentera is an adventure game set on a small island inspired by the real landscapes of Formentera, where old legends shape its history. Something mysterious is happening, and the people of the island need your help to uncover the truth.

Explore the island freely, visit its most iconic locations, and talk to the locals to learn about their stories, traditions, and legends. You will piece together clues that help you understand what is really going on.

Hashire HEBEREKE: EX – £19.80

Players can choose from a cast of quirky and adorable characters to race through item-filled, obstacle-packed courses. Local multiplayer supports up to 4 players, while online multiplayer supports up to 8 players, ensuring fun and frantic competition.

Next week: HOT WHEELS Infinite Rush, SPRAWL zero, Mewgenics, Culdcept The First Saturn Tribute, Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster, Valheim, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, Hazard Pay, KUBO 3, Circuit Flow, and Cursed District: Horror.