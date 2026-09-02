MGS Master Collection Vol. 2 claims a UK no.1, arriving alongside five other new releases

This week’s UK retail (physical) chart sees six new entries in the all formats top 40. Not exactly unprecedented, but still far more than usual.

Riding the chart high is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2, securing a rare no.1 for Konami. It also tops the PS5 chart, while taking #2 in the Xbox Series top ten and a surprisingly low #18 on Switch. There’s still no Switch 2 chart, but it isn’t difficult to imagine it performing well in a figurative top ten. The 3DS chart is still going, though. Go figure.

EA takes #2 with their tactical battler Star Wars Zero Company – which has gained very positive reviews. It shows up at #2 in the PS5 top ten and stakes out the top spot on Xbox Series. 2022’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns – which falls into the same genre – debuted at #26 at launch, suggesting Zero Company had a more successful launch.

Position #3 is taken by EA too with EA Sports FC 26 – and that’s despite the latest entry being mere weeks away – while the popular Pokémon Pokopia falls to #4.

At #5 it’s our third new arrival in the form of the Switch 2’s Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition. Regular ol’ Elden Ring isn’t far behind, currently at #15.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Mario Kart World fell to #6 and #7, making way for the new releases. Resident Evil Requiem rose from #27 to #8, Football Manager 26 for PC bounced off the woodwork at #9, and then at #10 it’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – no doubt fuelled by recent news of an imminent free update.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced and 007 First Light both exited the top ten, meanwhile.

Rounding up the rest of the new arrivals, Focus’ Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy took #17 (#7 in the PS5 top ten), while the Evercade’s Visco Arcade 2 slotted in at #31 with Visco Arcade 1 not far behind at #38. We had an inkling the second collection would be the more popular of the two.