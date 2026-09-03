The latest LEGO console is the almighty PlayStation

We’ve seen a few LEGO consoles in the past, including the NES, Mega Drive and Atari 2600. Now it’s Sony’s turn with a 1:1 recreation of the original PlayStation.

Regrettably running a few years late to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the console, the LEGO PlayStation is formed of 1,911 pieces and comes with a controller. No memory card, though – how’s that for keeping things true to life?

The console includes two slide-out dioramas of Ape Escape and Gran Turismo that can be displayed separately. The former is an island scene with a swappable blue or red light on the monkey’s helmet, while the latter takes the form of a mini racecourse.

The console’s Power and Open buttons will have functional mechanisms too, meaning the lid will pop open.

If you’re a LEGO Insider or purchase it from PlayStation Direct, it can be yours from 1st October, otherwise, you’ll need to wait until 4th October for it to arrive in stores.

It’ll set you back $179.99 USD/€159.99 EURO/£139.99 GBP – which is actually more expensive than what the smaller revised PSone console cost when it launched in 2000.