The modern Commodore 64 is gaining a Cyberpunk 2077 makeover

In one of the more surprising announcements made at gamescom, the Commodore 64 Ultimate – a modern take on the much-loved microcomputer – is about to receive a Cyberpunk 2077 edition.

A cosmetic makeover results in a smoked grey translucent case, a soft turquoise glow and graffiti tags, giving a scruffier yet futuristic appearance. It’ll also be bundled with a ‘Cyberpunk Experience’ demo cart created by Polish C64 demo group Arise, which will have a chiptune soundtrack. As this demo plays, the LED lights in the C64 light up in sync.

A Cyberpunk 2077-themed Commodore 77 BASIC 2.0 boot screen also features, along with stickers, pins, collectable themed packaging, a custom Cyberpunk 2077 spiral-bound user guide packed with lore, and Cyberpunk 2077 themed type-in BASIC programs.

As this is the Ultimate Edition of the C64, it has a faster processor, being an FPGA-powered recreation. It’s compatible with existing software and any joysticks found lying around too.

Pre-orders are now live, starting at $377 (£276). At the time of writing, the first two batches have already sold out, and a third batch is being prepared. So, it seems to be quite popular.