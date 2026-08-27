Joe & Mac Retro Collection rock ‘n rolls to retailers in 2027

Another day, another retro revival. This time it’s the turn of the plucky cavemen Joe & Mac in a new retro collection from Red Art Games. It’s our understanding that this project was Kickstarter funded around a year ago.

There’s still a while to wait, especially if you want to own it physically, as the retail releases for PS5 and Switch aren’t due early 2027. If you don’t mind digital, though, Joe & Mac Retro Collection can be yours from 29th October.

Three editions are planned, one of which is the Standard. The Rock Edition includes a retro style box, an acrylic stand, three badges, stickers, a poster, and a manual. The Deluxe Edition meanwhile has a reversible cover, an alt cover, stickers, and a manual. Remember when manuals weren’t considered extras?

Joe & Mac Retro Collection has been developed by Red Art Games’ internal studio and features the Western and Japanese versions of the duo’s 16-bit adventures. Specifically, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Congo’s Caper, and Joe & Mac: Lost in the Tropics. That last one added RPG tropes, while Joe & Mac 1 and 2 offer co-op.

New features include a boss rush, save states, a rewind tool, CRT filters, a music player, and a virtual unboxing experience. The Japanese versions are considered uncensored.

Joe & Mac Retro Collection will be coming to PS5. Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2 and Steam digitally. We remain forever hopeful for a Chuck Rock collection. Ah well, there’s always tomorrow…